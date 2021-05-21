newsbreak-logo
Canandaigua, NY

Remembering Betty LaBarge, Canandaigua PE teacher who got the ball rolling for girls sports

MPNnow
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty LaBarge did so much for so many but for all the ground she covered, there is one glorious memory for those who entered her world of physical education. Few high school students were genuinely excited to square dance in class, but her way of teaching it and calling it had a magical way of dismissing that apprehension. And by the time class was over, you may have actually enjoyed the do-si-do, allemande and promenade even if you wouldn't admit it.

