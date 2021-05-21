Mask Mandate To End Monday for All Mainers, Vaccinated or Not

Governor Janet Mills will drop the mask mandate on Monday, for all Mainers, but businesses can still require them. In the original decision, signed on May 14, Mills dropped the mask mandate for all vaccinated Mainers, adding a recommendation that anyone who has not been fully vaccinated continue to cover their faces. Obviously, this presents a challenge because there's really no way to know if someone is vaccinated or not. So, on Wednesday, Mills signed an executive order which clarifies that the mask mandate will be dropped for all Mainers on Monday, May 24. While the recommendation is still in place that non-vaccinated people wear face coverings, it's not mandated.