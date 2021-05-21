Husband arrested in 2010 death of wife who he told police he shot by mistake

A Minnesota man who previously claimed he fatally shot his wife amid a struggle with an intruder has been charged with her death more than a decade later.

Nicholas Firkus was taken into custody around 5 a..m. on Wednesday by a St. Paul Police Department SWAT team at his home in Mounds View, about 15 miles north of Minneapolis, authorities announced at a press conference Thursday. He is facing once count of second degree intentional murder for the death of his wife, Heidi, the Pioneer Press reported.

“Today we’re one step closer to getting justice for Heidi and the truth,” St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtella said at the press conference. “It’s been 4,043 days since Heidi was shot and killed in her own home. More than 11 years. And I can say with absolute certainty that someone at the SPPD thought about this case every day.”

It’s not clear what prompted the new charge, and until Wednesday, no one had previously been charged in Heidi’s death. According to authorities, she was shot and killed early in the morning of April 25, 2010.

Around 6:30 a.m. that day, officers received a 911 call from Heidi that lasted about 38 seconds. Police said a gunshot could be heard in the background.

A second call came less than a minute later, this one from Nicholas Firkus.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered Heidi dead from a gunshot wound to the back. Her husband at the time told police he grabbed his shotgun after someone broke into the home and that the firearm went off and mistakenly hit his wife.

He was also shot in the leg, the Press reported.

During a press conference on Thursday, police said there was no background noise in either of the 911 calls that would indicate the couple was facing off against an intruder.

“We’re extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point,” a statement from Heidi’s family reads. “And also for everyone who has prayed and stood beside us all these years.

“We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi. Even though we know we can’t have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth. God is honored by truth. Heidi’s life and memory is further honored by truth.”