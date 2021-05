The “to mask or not to mask” debate has now shifted to “to vaccinate or not to vaccinate,” even as Covid numbers climb upward again. Our local paper is filled with editorials and letters to the editor, both pro and con. Not liking mask mandates, business and school closures, and other Covid 19 measures, our State Senator and the Republican legislature is hoping to amend our state constitution to restrict the governor’s emergency powers. What strikes me as I follow the debates around Covid restrictions and gun ownership is not that people disagree, but that we want the right to do what we want without suffering any possible negative consequences of our choices and actions. The pendulum has swung so far to the right that a significant percentage of the population now rejects any need to weigh their individual rights against the rights of the larger community, but freedom to be true freedom will always mandate a delicate balance between the rights of both the individual and the larger community.