Business

Darrell Benson: New administration off to quite a start

The Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLets review the first 5 months of the Biden/Harris administration:. So far they have spent $6 trillion. The national debt is $200 trillion. The consumer price index has increased 4.2 % — the largest 12-month increase in 13 years. Inflation is on the way with the value of the dollar...

