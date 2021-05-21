Darrell Benson: New administration off to quite a start

For those who’ve lost employer-sponsored coverage and had to go on COBRA, the federal government is paying their premiums from April to September. The Health Insurance Marketplace has opened a special enrollment period (until Aug. 15) allowing more people to purchase health insurance during the pandemic. The ARP has greatly increased premium subsidies. Previously, you’d qualify for a subsidy for a Marketplace plan only if your income was below 400% of the Federal Poverty Level, but that limit is now removed. Everyone is eligible for subsidy to keep the cost of the premium less than 8.5% of their income. Low-income families and people on unemployment don’t pay premiums at all. This measure is expected to help 1.7 million additional households afford insurance. The Biden administration has also strengthened Medicaid coverage by extending postpartum care for women, rolling back some of the waivers that allowed states to restrict Medicaid benefits, and offering extra incentives for states to expand Medicaid to cover low-income adults.