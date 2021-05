To leave Indiana University as a top-10 scorer in program history makes you a star. Graduating with more assists than anyone to ever play for IU makes you a legend. But to depart Bloomington having accomplished both of those feats… while winning two Big Ten titles… that makes you one of the absolute greatest Hoosiers of all-time. Toss in two Indiana high school championships from back in the day, plus just weeks ago inking a deal to play with the Los Angeles Clippers, and it should come as no surprise that the Hysterics are very, very, very excited to be speaking with Kevin “Yogi” Ferrell.