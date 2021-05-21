Total lunar eclipse this Wednesday will make supermoon turn blood red

Another super moon is due to emerge this month, unlike the super pink moon of last month which wasn’t pink at all, this new moon will be red due to a lunar eclipse. To catch the super blood moon, you’ll need to be around the Pacific Rim, or the western coast of North America (plus Alaska and Hawaii), the eastern coast of Asia, the eastern half of Australia, and all of New Zealand. The lunar event will take place between 2:45 a.m. PDT to 5:52 a.m. PDT, totality will be reached around 4:11 a.m. PDT to 4:26 a.m. PDT. If the timing of the super blood moon is too early for you, you can see the super flower moon on the evening of May 25th through the morning of May 26th, however, it won’t be red. NASA will also Livestream the event.