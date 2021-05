Ford has finally revealed the battery-electric F-150 Lightning, which strikes a balance between performance and efficiency. Eighty years ago, Henry Ford rolled into Dearborn, Mich., and unveiled what was at the time the greenest vehicle one could imagine. It still had an internal combustion engine, but the vehicle’s paneling comprised a plastic made from soybeans. There was a war coming and steel was scarce, so the founder of Ford Motor Co. came up with an innovative solution, something of which he was never in short supply.