Milwaukee, WI

5 things to do and know the weekend of May 21

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
 1 day ago
It’s Friday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about as the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please email info@milwaukeenns.org and put “5 things” in the subject line by noon Thursday. 1....

The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

OPINION: Milwaukee post-pandemic: ‘There is no going back to the old “normal,” and nobody should want to’

Editor’s note: Have something on your mind? “Community Voices” is the place to let Milwaukee hear what you have to say. To be considered, we need your name, email address and phone number for verification. Please email your submissions to info@milwaukeenns.org. As the pandemic shows signs of winding down, it’s...
Posted by
Urban Milwaukee

It’s Milwaukee’s First Asian Restaurant Week

Ready to expand your palette and Milwaukee’s economy? Milwaukee’s first ever Asian Restaurant Week runs from May 16th through the 22nd. More than 40 restaurants are participating, representing a diverse array of dining options and experiences. The week, hosted by local advocacy group ElevAsian, overlaps with Asian American Pacific Islander...
Milwaukee County, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

OPINION: How filmmaker Marquise Mays inspired Vel R. Phillips students to share their own stories

Editor’s note: Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center School provides educational services to all Milwaukee County youths who are placed in secure detention by the Wisconsin juvenile court system. Local filmmaker Marquise Mays recently visited Vel Phillips to meet with Milwaukee County Accountability Program students. The visit was arranged by...
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Milwaukee, WIwtmj.com

Salute to Service: Marco Ostricki

Our first WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honoree this year is a great example of the dedication and commitment required to be a first responder during the challenges of a world-wide pandemic. Marco has worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the civil unrest in the city of...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a unique viewer of Milwaukee

If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries.
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Maker Faire® Milwaukee announces return for 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering The Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth will be held Sept. 24-26

May 17, 2021 – MILWAUKEE – Maker Faire® Milwaukee, hosted by Gearbox Labs, returns to Milwaukee after a brief pandemic-induced hiatus. The always-popular Faire will be held Sept. 24-26, 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), which is the presenting sponsor of the event. Maker Faire is a gathering of...
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Announcing the Art Start Portrait Project “See Me Because” Milwaukee Exhibition

Milwaukee, WI – With 30 years of award-winning creative youth programs under its belt, Art Start is pleased to present the 8th iteration of its annual SEE ME BECAUSE multimedia exhibition at the Harbor View Plaza, the first waterfront public park in Milwaukee’s South Side district. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, May 26th and runs through Saturday, July 31st, 2021. The SEE ME BECAUSE exhibition is the culmination of the Art Start Portrait Project, a year-long project and platform for youth of color to establish their own narratives, explore the complexity of their identities, envision their futures, and express how they want to be seen by the world. The project is supported by world-class artists who collaborate with youth to bring their voices and visions to the public.
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

‘New Beginnings’ Group Show at Riverwest’s Jazz Gallery

“Places I’ve been and may never see again,/ I won’t say haunted but I get visited/ and it follows me around wherever I go./ Begin to begin, begin to begin.”. If we’re not haunted by the last dreaded year, it surely still follows us around, at the very least with masks, whether pocketed or making us strangers to friends. Worst of all is a plague of recollected fright, sickness and loss.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

Live Music Returns Nightly at Saint Kate the Arts Hotel

Live music is back, and it’s here every night at the Saint Kate. While Milwaukee’s arts hotel has had occasional live music since last March, it’s been a while since the team has been able to provide a seven-days-a-week schedule. Now, the venue is back to its nightly performance with classic rock, improvisational jazz and more on the schedule.
Milwaukee, WIBiz Times

Pressing issues and strategies in philanthropy│Ep. 62

Joan Prince, retired vice chancellor of global inclusion and engagement at UW-Milwaukee, leads a conversation with Ellen Gilligan, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, and JoAnne Anton, director of Herb Kohl Philanthropies, during a recent Tuesday program at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee. The group addresses the thinking leading philanthropists are bringing to addressing pressing issues in the community.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Recycling program improvements in Milwaukee, every other week collection

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced Monday, May 17 recycling program improvements. The improvements include the city transitioning to every other week, spring through fall, a citywide recycling collection schedule while providing more than 18,000 recycling carts to residents currently under 18-gallon bin service.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 overnight fires in Milwaukee, Red Cross assisting 15 people

MILWAUKEE - The Red Cross is helping multiple families following two separate fires that happened Sunday night, May 16 and early Monday morning, May 17 in Milwaukee. At this time, the Red Cross is helping two adults from the Harambee neighborhood – and13 people from four units in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
Milwaukee, WIWISN

MPS students get COVID-19 vaccines at school clinics

MILWAUKEE — Five Milwaukee Public Schools are now administering COVID-19 vaccines to students in the 12-to-15-year-old age range. The first doses were given out Monday morning. "This is an opportunity to mitigate the COVID-19 virus, and we want to do everything we can," Superintendent Keith Posely said. The clinics are...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Archdiocese: Parish mask mandates can now be changed

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Archdiocese says Catholic parishes may now make some changes as it relates to mask mandates and social distancing. Those changes will go into effect with Masses and services this upcoming weekend. The Archdiocese tells FOX6 News it is "encouraging (parishes) to accommodate parishioners who still feel...
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

$400 Million To Milwaukee, help decide where it’s goes

More than any other community in the state, Milwaukee will receive $394 million as a part of the American Rescue Plan. The payments are expected to be split in two, with the first arriving this week. The first half of the funding are expected this week. Over the coming months,...