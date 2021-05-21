Kentucky to receive $3.6 million to support recovery of state’s tourism and arts industries
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky will receive more than $3.6 million in federal funding to support economic growth and recovery of the state’s tourism and arts industries. Gov. Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced the funding on Thursday, saying the state’s hardest hit industries need tools to fulfill the critical roles they play in Kentucky’s economy.www.lanereport.com