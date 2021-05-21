Wrigley Media teams up with StableDuel to promote horse racing contest app
— With Triple Crown season on our heels, two brands based in the Horse Capital of the World – StableDuel and Wrigley Media Group of Lexington – are teaming up. Offering daily contests at more than 25 racetracks in the U.S. and Europe including Keeneland, Pimlico, Santa Anita and Del Mar, StableDuel is a first-of-its-kind contest app offered in the horse racing industry. Wrigley Media Group helped launch the new brand by producing video content, helping the company increase fanship for the sport.www.lanereport.com