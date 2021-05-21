Wrigley Media teams up with StableDuel to promote horse racing contest app

It’s horse-racing season, apparently. I say “apparently” not because it’s up for dispute but because every year, May rolls around, and suddenly, more people than usual are discussing equine matters and the state of Kentucky, and then, I remember that horse racing is a thing that exists. And quite a fun thing that exists, too, if a bit weird and oddly decadent. Several years ago, I and some fellows bought last-minute tickets to the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore to attend the Preakness Stakes, which has its 146th annual race this week, and we had ourselves a grand ol' time. I had a reason to wear seersucker, we got blisteringly sunburned, and a very kind drunkard offered us some of his peel-and-eat Cajun shrimp he had brought from home. Take that, Ascot.