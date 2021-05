With the exception of a single, isolated concert in November, this was the first time the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra had played before a live audience in Symphony Hall for 15 months. The hall to which they have returned is not quite the one they knew before. Not only has the planned work on reshaping the entrances and foyers been completed, but in the auditorium itself the platform has been extended backwards by a couple of metres so that with the risers previously used for the woodwind and brass removed, an orchestra of up to 80 players may be accommodated, even with social distancing.