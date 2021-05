Talking to Max Verstappen, we first look back at the last race, where the Dutchman finished second. The Spanish Grand Prix was a difficult one, how do you feel looking back? Max says: “I feel good about it, but as a team it wasn’t the smoothest weekend. We definitely lacked pace throughout the race. It is what it is and we still secured second place and good points for Red Bull Racing. It’s still early in the season so we just have to make sure that we keep pushing and applying the pressure and start winning some more races.