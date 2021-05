Lower back pain can be unpleasant but these tips can help alleviate that unwanted soreness after squats. The squat is a monster lift. We can all agree on that. For those who take the squat seriously, you know how hard it can be to really get that weight up. The amount of stress it takes on our legs and back can be immense and that unwanted pain we feel after a lift can simply be unpleasant and disrupt many of our other daily activities. What the squat does is it allows us to burn a significant amount of calories with a compound exercise that also works to maximize hypertrophy. Often referred to as a king among other exercises, the squat is something you need in your routine.