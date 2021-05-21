‘Law & Order: SVU’: How Much Does Mariska Hargitay Make Per Episode?
It can be easy to hear about the unbelievably high salaries of the top-earning actors and think that everyone in the industry is just rolling in cash, but the truth is that acting salaries — especially for those on TV — can be widely variable. Salaries for a film role are usually going to sound more impressive, but top earners from a television series are amassing ongoing paychecks month after month and year after year.www.cheatsheet.com