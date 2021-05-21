newsbreak-logo
Gold bounces back amid inflation fears

By Kate Marino
Axios
 1 day ago
Gold is back in vogue. After a selloff at the start of the year, prices have bounced 10% in less than two months. Why it matters: Gold is often seen as an inflation hedge, so its rebound signals growing concerns about whether the current round of inflation is transitory, as the Fed says it will be. Gold is also a safe haven asset for investors who want to rotate out of riskier plays.

