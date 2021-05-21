newsbreak-logo
Conversations: Bret Stetka, "A History of the Human Brain - From the Sea Sponge to CRISPR - How Our Brain Evolved"

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Conversations, Bret Stetka talks with host Dan Skinner about “A History of the Human Brain – From the Sea Sponge to CRISPR - How Our Brain Evolved.” Stetka is a non-practicing physician, and a freelance health and science journalist for a variety of print and online publications. He’s a regular contributor to NPR as well as “Scientific American Magazine,” where he writes about neuroscience, psychiatry, and evolution.

