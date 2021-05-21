Conversations: Bret Stetka, "A History of the Human Brain - From the Sea Sponge to CRISPR - How Our Brain Evolved"

(Credit: VectorMine/Shutterstock) Imagine for a moment that the world surrounding your screen is mostly the same, but feels slightly off. In this world, things appear suddenly with little or no context — like an emerging sound of a man yelling that starts out as a faint, ephemeral whisper before it swells louder and louder. Just as you’ve traced the voice to some guy you haven’t seen since high school, you suddenly feel as if you’re drifting upward, closer and closer to the surface of your original world. Here, in the foggy intersection between sleep and wake, you realize the other world was a dream.