Broome County, NY

Air Quality Alert issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 08:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM Friday TO 11 PM Friday The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health advisory for the following counties Delaware...Otsego...Broome...Chenango...Madison...Oneida...Tioga Cortland...Onondaga...Chemung...Tompkins...Cayuga...Seneca...Steuben Schuyler...Yates. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The air quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. For additional information, please visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at, https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at 800-535-1345.

Broome County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Broome; Delaware STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT...SOUTHEASTERN BROOME SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE...NORTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 105 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Deposit, moving east at 25 mph. Small hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible in storms. Locations impacted include Deposit, Hancock, Lanesboro, Thompson, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Starruca and Sherman.
Oneida County, NYWKTV

More Pfizer vaccination clinics set up for those 12 and older in Oneida, Otsego counties

Oneida County is holding more Pfizer vaccine clinics over the next week open to anyone 12 years old and up. The first will be held Monday at Harts Hill Elementary School in Whitesboro from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The second will be held Tuesday at Notre Dame High School in Utica from 5 – 7 p.m. Another clinic will also be held Thursday at Waterville Junior/Senior High School from 4 – 7 p.m.
Oneida, NYObserver-Dispatch

Oneida, Onondaga county leaders urged Cuomo to follow CDC on masks

Oneida and Onondaga county executives released a joint statement Monday – joining other leaders across the state – urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to accept Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines regarding masks for vaccinated individuals, according to social media posts. Cuomo on Monday – shortly after the county executives pleas...
Steuben County, NYwlea.net

May 17, 2021 – Steuben Co Reports One Death And 26 New Cases

The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 184. The individual was a female resident of the Village of Canisteo who died while hospitalized at the age of 59.
Mohawk, NYObserver-Dispatch

Mohawk Valley to get a taste of summer this week

The mercury is expected to rise into the lower 80s later this week across the Mohawk Valley, a first taste of summertime heat. The warm spell is above average, but nothing record-breaking, said National Weather Service lead meteorologist Mike Kistner. “To get into the 80s toward the middle to end...
Cortland County, NYcortlandstandard.net

Coronavirus briefs 5/17

Cortland County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the number of confirmed cases rising to 4,431. In all, 39 cases were reported in Cortland, Tompkins and Cayuga counties, bringing to 14,841 the number of people who have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020. No...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

A Re-Cap of ‘This Week in Central New York’ (5/15)

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This past Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett,...
Steuben County, NYHornell Evening Tribune

Steuben County roadwork underway after major boost in state funding

BATH - Construction season is underway in Steuben County, and road repairs will greatly increase this season thanks to the newly enacted 2021-22 state budget, which provides a significant funding increase for roadwork. Vincent Spagnoletti, Steuben County Public Works Commissioner, said work will include a pair of full reconstructions, one...
Oneida County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Oneida FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Broome County, NYPosted by
CNY News

Broome Schedules Vaccination Clinics for 12-15 Year Olds

New vaccination clinics are being added in Broome County now that children aged 12 to 15 can be given the Pfizer shots. The County Health Department says appointments are being taken for clinics at the SUNY Broome Ice Center Monday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 19. Those clinics will be held from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. so students don’t have to skip school. Go to www.gobroomecounty.com to schedule.
Cortland, NYcnycentral.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics in Cortland, Madison Counties

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Cortland and Madison Counties will be holding single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics next week. Cortland County will hold a clinic on Wednesday, May 19th at the SUNY Cortland Ice Arean from 4 to 6 p.m. A clinic in Madison County will be held on May 20th...
Chenango County, NYEvening Sun

COVID-19 Updates For Chenango County

CHENANGO COUNTY – As of Friday there are 58 active cases of COVID-19 in Chenango County, and 8 individuals are currently hospitalized. The Chenango County Department of Health confirmed there have been 3,392 total cases of COVID-19 in Chenango. There have been 76 confirmed deaths. Story Continues Below Adverts. The...
Oneida County, NYOneida Dispatch

Picente: 'The future of Oneida County is bright'

Utica, N.Y. — The future of Oneida County is bright, filled with developing technological advancements, tourism opportunities, and county-wide innovation, according to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente during his 2021 State of the County address released. The bustling forthcoming and behind-the-scenes economic activity in Oneida County is starkly different when...
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Southern Erie; Wayne; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of western and north central New York. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.