Meet the cast of The Breakdown – Dustin Rhodes introduces Wings

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA. Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. Adrian Alanis made his AEW debut here. Jungle Boy took Alanis down with a side headlock takeover in the early going. Alanis missed a charge into the corner, allowing Jungle Boy to spring off the ropes and take him down with an arm drag, then a drop kick. Jungle Boy threw Alanis to the outside, then hit a tope to the outside. Back inside, Jungle Boy laid in a stiff chop, but Alanis fired back and dragged Jungle Boy down by his hair. Alanis hit a float over suplex. Jungle Boy nailed Alanis with a European uppercut and a lariat combo. Alanis got his foot up in time to rock Jungle Boy back, but Jungle Boy threw him right into the turnbuckle. Jungle Boy locked in the Snare Trap for the tap out.