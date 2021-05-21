Meet the cast of The Breakdown – Dustin Rhodes introduces Wings
The Breakdown, the new high school comedy from David Codeglia, is out now on Amazon and has a cast which includes Noah Toth, Andrea Dersom, Christian Nicholes, Sylvia Joan, Michael Hampton, Yvette Santos, and Shoshanna Green among others in the ensemble. Over the past few weeks we’ve highlighted many of these young actors, who have talked about where their characters fit in the ensemble. Here’s who we’ve heard from so far.www.heyuguys.com