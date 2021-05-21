HIRING HEADACHES

MIAMI, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Angel, the leader in AI and voice-enabled nurse assistant technology, today announced that Mike Hahn has recently joined the company as the new vice president of business development. In this role he will be responsible for leading the company's strategy for aggressive revenue growth moving forward. The appointment follows the recent news that prominent healthcare executive Bud Flagstad, will now serve as the company's new CEO.