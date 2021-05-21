Love conquers all in trailer for season 2 of ‘Love, Victor’
Hulu has dropped a new trailer for season 2 of ‘Love, Victor’ following the highs and lows of finally being out of the closet. The popular teen dramedy returns as season two find a newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High. But being out brings with it new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji.www.heyuguys.com