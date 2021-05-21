Love conquers all in trailer for season 2 of ‘Love, Victor’

"There's only one plan. I'm going to kill them all." Netflix has unveiled an official teaser trailer for revenge action thriller titled Xtreme, also known as Xtremo in Spanish. Launching on Netflix this June. Two years after the murder of his son and his father, a retired hitman sets in motion a carefully crafted revenge plan against the killer: his own brother. Directed by Barcelona-born filmmaker Daniel Benmayor, he explains the concept: "Xtremo brings to Barcelona a genre of film rarely exploited in Spanish-speaking films. It will be a relentless action film with a spectacular cast that brings together renowned international actors with new talents and a technical team of the highest level that brings a new style to our cinema. Just as signature Spanish horror was created in the past, with Xtremo we have the opportunity to create a Spanish standard of action films." The film stars Teo García, Óscar Jaenada, Óscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Luis Zahera, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Juan Diego, and Nao Albet. This is actually a rather kick ass teaser! I'm sold.