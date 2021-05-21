newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police used facial recognition technology during Black Lives Matter protests

By Mike Holden, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmW6R_0a6lJ5y600

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police used facial recognition technology during last summer’s Black Lives Matter Protests last summer, a spokesperson for the department said.

The technology, called Clearview AI, was used for investigative purposes. Officers who used this directly violated policy because it was banned by the city. A Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety spokesperson confirmed to Channel 11 that Clearview AI was offered as a free trial.

[ >>RELATED STORY: Target 11 investigates facial recognition technology after Pittsburgh restricts use ]

The officers who used it did not get permission from command staff. It didn’t lead to any arrests or prosecutions after the protests.

Unless city council approves it, Pittsburgh police are not allowed to use it. Officers can use facial recognition but only through a website called JNET.

Some city leaders are wondering why they would directly violate the standards in place.

[ >> RELATED STORY: Plan regulating police facial recognition technology in Pittsburgh gets preliminary approval ]

“We passed what I thought was a good law. I think it’s great not to use this type of technology, but how does it still end up in use?,” City Councilman Corey O’Connor remarked.

“I’m against that and it shouldn’t happen, period,” said mayoral candidate Ed Gainey.

Public Safety tells Channel 11 it’s not clear if the officers who used this were disciplined.

“The police should be aware that the public is on to them and this has to stop. It’s not permissible to surveil people just because they’re gathered together,” said Beth Pittinger with the Citizens Police Review Board.

She said there will be a report released next month on police handled protests last summer.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
36K+
Followers
45K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Black Lives Matter#Clearview Ai#Channel 11#Jnet#Matter Protests#Arrests#Investigative Purposes#Preliminary Approval#People#Command Staff#Policy#City Council#Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

New York bill seeks to limit police use of deadly force

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York’s attorney general is proposing legislation to overhaul the use of force by police, in many cases requiring de-escalation tactics and other measures before officers take lethal action. Attorney General Letitia James said Friday the bill introduced recently in the state legislature would codify...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Police memorial procession rides from Plum Borough to North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Police departments from the Pittsburgh area gathered in Plum Borough Saturday to take part in a police memorial procession. Marked police vehicles drove from Plum Borough to the Pittsburgh Law Enforcement Memorial on the North Shore as a way to honor and remember fallen officers. The vehicles had...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

City man in federal custody after police recover 1,750 stamp bags

A Pittsburgh man is in federal custody after police said they pulled his car over in Carrick on Thursday and found 35 bricks of fentanyl or 1,750 stamp bags. Tyrell Revis, 18, was charged in federal court with possession of fentanyl as well as crack cocaine, which police said they found in a diaper bag.