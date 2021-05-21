newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Salts could be important piece of Martian organic puzzle, scientists find

By NASA
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA NASA team has found that organic salts are likely present on Mars. Like shards of ancient pottery, these salts are the chemical remnants of organic compounds, such as those previously detected by NASA's Curiosity rover. Organic compounds and salts on Mars could have formed by geologic processes or be remnants of ancient microbial life.

phys.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Martian Soil#Organic Chemistry#Earth Scientists#Nasa Scientists#Chemical Compounds#The Sample Analysis#Chemistry And Mineralogy#Curiosity S Sam#European Space Agency#Organic Salts#Ancient Organic Compounds#Organic Molecules#Heating Martian Samples#Organic Matter#Ancient Microbial Life#Larger Molecules#Surface#Myriad Molecules#Gases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
News Break
Planets
Related
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Lunar Crater Radio Telescope: Illuminating the Cosmic Dark Ages

The early-stage NASA concept could see robots hang wire mesh in a crater on the Moon’s far side, creating a radio telescope to help probe the dawn of the universe. After years of development, the Lunar Crater Radio Telescope (LCRT) project has been awarded $500,000 to support additional work as it enters Phase II of NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program. While not yet a NASA mission, the LCRT describes a mission concept that could transform humanity’s view of the cosmos.
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

Scientists may power future Martian missions by flying a kite

Currently, rovers that are exploring the surface of Mars are often powered by solar energy. Some rely on other sources of energy, but solar is common. The challenge is that solar panels can get covered by dust that proliferates on the surface of Mars, reducing power or potentially leaving the systems they power unable to operate. Researchers at the ESA have been working on a new potential way to power rovers on Mars in the future that involves flying a kite.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

We Might Have The Secret Ingredient For Uranus’ Cold Climate

Is one element to blame for the strangely cold atmosphere of Uranus?. New research comparing Uranus with another distant gas giant planet, Neptune, suggests Uranus might have a lot more magnesium in its atmosphere. Scientists have been puzzled for decades about why Uranus is so much colder than Neptune, which...
AstronomyVox

These eerie, glowing clouds keep appearing more often

A certain form of mysterious shimmering, soaring cloud is starting to appear more often in the night sky, and scientists are working to understand why. These wispy clouds are so high up in the sky that they reflect the sun’s light even after it’s well over the horizon, giving them an eerie glow in the twilight. Hence their name, noctilucent, meaning “night shining.”
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

A Solution to Space Junk: Satellites Made of Mushrooms?

According to the latest numbers from the ESA’s Space Debris Office (SDO), there are roughly 6,900 artificial satellites in orbit. The situation is going to become exponentially crowded in the coming years, thanks to the many telecommunications, internet, and small satellites that are expected to be launched. This creates all kinds of worries for collision risks and space debris, not to mention environmental concerns.
Astronomyastrobiology.com

Scientists Find Molecular Patterns That May Help Identify Extraterrestrial Life

ELSI scientists and their colleague have developed new mass-spectrometry and machine learning techniques to help classify complex organic mixtures as being derived from living or non-living processes with great accuracy. Credit: Guttenberg et al. Scientists have begun the search for extraterrestrial life in the Solar System in earnest, but such...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Discovered a Hidden Pattern in Soil's Carbon Emissions

Modeling the future consequences of climate change requires a huge number of calculations based on a vast amount of factors, including how well microbes in soil might hold onto carbon – something that's much more complicated than originally thought. In new research, scientists combined field measurements with computer modeling to show significant seasonal shifts in microbial activity and the production of carbon dioxide, as differences in temperature and precipitation shifted around the year. Not only might this help us to better predict future warming of the planet, it might also help us to control it – by keeping these seasonal variations down...
AstronomyBig Think

Humanity's most distant space probe captures a strange sound

Voyager 1, humankind's most distant space probe, detected an unusual "hum" in the data from interstellar space. The noise is likely produced by interstellar gas. Further investigation may reveal the hum's exact origins. Voyager 1, humanity's most faraway spacecraft, has detected an unusual "hum" coming from outside our solar system....
AstronomyThe New Yorker

Is Mars Ours?

It had been a decade since I’d last cracked open the book. In that time, I’d become a journalist specializing in space, covering its practical, physical, biological, psychological, sociological, political, and legal aspects; still, the novel’s plot had always stayed with me, somewhere in the back of my mind. It turns on a series of questions about what we owe to our planetary neighbor—about what we are allowed to do with its ancient geological features, and in whose interests we should be willing to modify them. In Robinson’s future, a disgruntled minority of settlers argue that humanity has no right to alter a majestic place that has existed without us for billions of years; they undertake ecoterroristic acts to undermine Martian terraforming efforts and, in the end, succeed in keeping parts of Mars a wilderness. I used to think it sensible that their opinion was relegated to the margins. Reading the novel again, I wasn’t so sure.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Pattern Suggests Exoplanets Could Actually Be Shrinking in Space

Well over 4,000 exoplanets orbiting other stars in the Milky Way have been identified and confirmed to date. From that population, a curious pattern has emerged: there are extremely few exoplanets between 1.5 and 2 times the size of Earth orbiting close to their stars, a phenomenon known as the small planet radius gap. Where did they all go? Did they even exist to start with? It's a bizarre mystery, but new research may have just brought us closer to an answer. According to observations, simulations, and modeling, it's likely those exoplanets did exist, and shrunk over billions of years. "The overarching...
Astronomyrandrlife.co.uk

Polish scientists have discovered a new discovery of heavy metals between stars

Two Polish researchers have detected nickel fumes in the atmosphere of the interstellar frozen comet 2I / Borissov, according to the report of the prestigious international scientific and technical journal Nature. The “unexpected” discovery by Piotr Guzik and Michał Drahus of the Jagiellonian University Astronomical Observatory in Cracow, published in...
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

No Oxygen? No Problem. Here’s How We Can Make It On The Moon

Breathing is a huge priority for humans, but spaceflight as we know it doesn’t give a lot of opportunity to use oxygen — unless we carry it with us, of course. NASA is targeting the barren surface of the moon for future exploration under the Artemis program, bringing people to a world with no appreciable atmosphere and by extension, no breathable oxygen. Yes, we did it before during the Apollo missions of 1969 to 1972, but those were short-term stays of a few days. Surely there must be a more efficient way to maintain a longer-stay lunar base, right?
Aerospace & Defensesciencealert.com

China's Mars Orbiter Is About to Attempt a Risky Landing on The Red Planet

China is about to attempt its first Mars landing – a feat accomplished successfully by only half the spacecraft that have ever tried. Tianwen-1, as the mission is called, means "questions to heaven". It aims to be the first Mars mission to send a spacecraft into the planet's orbit, drop a landing platform onto the Martian surface, and deploy a rover all in one expedition.
Aerospace & DefenseNature.com

Why the China Mars rover’s landing site has geologists excited

Scientists flag ancient mud volcanoes, impact craters, subsurface ice and sand dunes as potential stopping-off points on Zhurong’s dream itinerary. Now that they know the general landing location of China’s Zhurong Mars rover, scientists are rushing to analyse satellite images and geological maps to pinpoint intriguing features. Of particular significance is a possible mud volcano — a type of landform that no Mars rover has visited before.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars has found some mysterious rocks (photos)

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance is starting to take the measure of its new Red Planet home. For the past five weeks, Perseverance has been focused primarily on supporting and documenting the pioneering flights of its little cousin, NASA's 4-lb. (1.8 kilograms) Mars helicopter Ingenuity. But the car-sized rover has been doing science work of its own in the background as well.
Sciencegoodmenproject.com

Nature, Not Humans, May Cause Mass Extinctions

US scientists believe they have identified a recurring pattern of mass extinctions and catastrophic climate change − and this time humans really are not to blame. Instead, the planet and the solar system could be caught up in some deadly astronomical cycle. They argue that every 27 million years, a...
SciencePhys.org

Scientists pioneer creation of programmable artificial tissues from synthetic cells

Scientists have created new artificial tissues that mimic some of the complex characteristics and abilities of living tissues, paving the way toward unprecedented advances in medicine, soft-robotics, and micro-engineering. The University of Bristol-led breakthrough, published in Advanced Materials, reports the first way to produce centimeter-sized artificial tissues of any shape and with complex internal structures.