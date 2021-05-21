newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

KNABLE COLUMN: Tidal vignettes roll across time

The Evening News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“And the sea will grant each man new hope, as sleep brings dreams of home.”. I long for the beach. I have been too long away; soon over two years. COVID and family dynamics have conspired, rendering me landlocked beyond endurance. Salt, sand and sea; the screeching of gulls; the...

www.newsandtribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vignettes#Tidal#Quiet Time#New Hope#Coral#Horror Inspiration#Surface Water#Deep Sleep#Ocean Water#Deep Water#Covid#Midwesterners#Allstate#Sweet Inspiration#Nature#Despair#Taste#Sand Bugs#Gulls#Mayhem
Related
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Column: Warmer temps mean paleta time

For many San Antonians, the recent hot days mark the beginning of chancla weather. That’s particularly nice because it coincides with paleta weather. Then again, for many San Antonians, it’s always paleta weather. Paletas are little frozen bars of happiness; they are summer on a stick. They are fruity, creamy,...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Swimming Back To Trout River

The following is excerpted from Linda Rui Feng's debut novel, Swimming Back to Trout River, about a father's quest to reunite his family before his precocious daughter's momentous birthday during China's Cultural Revolution. Feng has been twice awarded a MacDowell Fellowship for her fiction, and her prose and poetry have appeared in journals such as Kenyon Review Online, Santa Monica Review, and Washington Square Review. She is a professor of Chinese cultural history at the University of Toronto.
Celebrationskingcityrustler.com

Window on the World Column | Time Waits for No One

Mother’s Day just passed us by in America and Australia. England celebrates theirs in March. Why the world can’t align days like this, I will never know. It’s probably along the lines of why humanity can’t get along with humanity; but I digress. My mother has been traveling in Saint...
Home & GardenGreenfield Daily Reporter

Teresa Holland column: A different kind of time

Now that we are having warmer days with the promise of more to come, our living space has expanded to the return of the front porch. While I grew up with a front porch, over the years I had thought wanting a porch was maybe just a wistful longing. But several years ago, after dragging my husband out to investigate a new mixed home community with — you guessed it — front porches, we sat down with paper and pencil to do the math. In the end, after looking at a seemingly endless wish list — which included the porch – we decided it was more economical to just add some of these features to our current home. And the porch was one of the items at the top of the list finally. We now know that it was one of our best ‘house’ decisions yet.
AnimalsHuffingtonPost

Once In A Blue Lobster: Angler Discovers Incredibly Rare Sea Creature

A fisherman in England made a shelluva find off the coast of Cornwall: a blue lobster. Tom Lambourn, 25, had been angling off the coastal town of Penzance earlier this month when he pulled up the strikingly azure-colored foot-long crustacean in his lobster pot, England’s National Lobster Hatchery reported. “With...
GardeningKokomo Tribune

InSeason column: Time to get planting

It’s planting season for large scale farmers and home gardeners alike. There’s much debate that surrounds the perfect time to plant flowers and the vegetable garden. Since I was little, I’ve always heard Mom tell customers at our greenhouse that the week I was born was warm until the day she went to the hospital. She had to pull out a sweater to wear to the hospital because it was hovering right around freezing. My birthday is May 9 and since it always falls close to Mother’s Day, the two holidays have served as the start of official flower planting season at our house. I may have cheated a little this year. I planted a couple of pots a week or so ago. Last night I was also scrambling to get those same pots covered since the night temperature was down to a chilly 37.
Sciencematadornetwork.com

Famous Galapagos landmark Darwin’s Arch collapsed into the Pacific

Aside from animals, Darwin’s Arch is one of the most famous, and most photographed, things on the Galapagos Islands. As of May 17, it has permanently changed a little: The arch collapsed into the ocean, leaving behind two solitary unconnected pillars. In a tweet, the Ministry of Environment for Ecuador...
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The Hottest Surface Temperature on Earth Is Not Actually in Death Valley

Death Valley in California is often said to be the hottest place on Earth, holding a blistering record of 56.7 degrees Celsius (or 134.1 degrees Fahrenheit) - but that's just the warmth of the air. New research on Earth's most extreme surface temperatures has found it is much worse to set foot in Iran's Lut Desert (Dasht-e Lut) and North America's Sonoran Desert. According to high-resolution satellite data from the last two decades, the land in these two regions can sometimes heat up to an astonishing 80.8°C (177.4°F). The Lut Desert holds first place for the world's highest land surface temperature. Between 2002...
AnimalsOutdoor Life

Podcast: The Story of the New World Record, Nontypical Elk

An Alberta bowhunter named Shawn O’Shea killed an incredible 449 4/8-inch non-typical bull in September 2020. Even though that bull is an all-time world record, the story of the hunt went mostly untold until the Pope & Young Club unceremoniously posted about it in late March. O’Shea killed the bull...
AnimalsCNN

Young whale trapped in London's River Thames euthanized

(CNN) — A young whale trapped in London's River Thames was euthanized after becoming stranded for a second time on a river embankment Monday evening. The minke whale's condition had deteriorated throughout the day as it struggled in the unfamiliar environment, and it was "humanely put to sleep" by veterinary experts, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue said in a statement.
Economyrcinet.ca

Struggle to preserve ancient forests in west coast B.C. from logging continues

The coastal areas of Vancouver Island, and the parts of the coastal mainland of British Columbia on Canada”s Pacific coast are home to some of the oldest trees anywhere. Giant trees of 800 to over 1,000 years old were once common in British Columbia. Decades of commercial logging has greatly reduced the number of these ancient forested areas. For years environmentalists have been fighting to preserve the remainder.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
KidsTelegraph

Six ideas to keep the kids entertained outdoors

We have spent the past 12 months dressing our gardens for al fresco entertaining, with rattan furniture making a come-back, householders splashing out on hot tub hire and twinkly lights draped across every hedge. On May 17, England will press ahead with a further easing of restrictions; families are now...
Lifestylebiltmorebeacon.com

Killer Bees Honey Bee Farm tours are buzzing once again

LAKE TOXAWAY — Nestled in the middle of a pristine mountain forest is a tour experience like no other — the Killer Bees Honey Bee Farm & Honey Tasting Tour. Bookings are available Fridays and Saturdays, May through August. The inside look at Killer Bees Honey (KBH) is a honey...
Family RelationshipsHerald News

Outdoors: Fishing with family in a river menagerie

We were hanging on for dear life. One hand on the building and the other on the wobbly ladder, trying to replace the second tarp the wind had ripped from the boat shed. The spring winds have not been kind to this fisherman, shredding the second tarp in 48-mile-an-hour gale force winds that had found a hole along the ridge line and, once that tear opened, it was all over but the shouting.
Lotteryanimalpetitions.org

Stop Lottery to Hunt Grand Canyon Bison

Target: Shawn Benge, US National Parks Service Deputy Director. Goal: Stop lottery to hunt Grand Canyon bison. The National Parks Service (NPS) recently held a lottery that allowed anyone to enter for the chance to hunt bison in the Grand Canyon. More than 45,000 people entered the lottery, which is part of an initiative to limit the population of bison, whose growing numbers are negatively impacting resources in the Grand Canyon area. The NPS will ultimately only select twelve skilled shooters.
Lifestylenewsandviewsusa.com

Mac’s World: A day trip for fun and history

We decided to take a short trip to visit Etowah Mounds. Flat Stanley came with us (Flat Stanley is an adventure companion that students in Mac’s class each created. Each student takes them places and photographs some of their adventures). We learned a lot about Native Americans or Indians from Mrs. Overton, my second grade teacher. I knew so much that Dad said I was like a tour guide at the Mounds.