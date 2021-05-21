Skyports chosen to develop eVTOL infrastructure in Osaka Prefecture

Latest released the research study on Solar-powered UAV Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Solar-powered UAV Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Solar-powered UAV. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AeroVironment, Inc. (United States), Airbus SE (France), Facebook, Inc. (United States), Silent Falcon UAS Technologies (United States), Sunbirds (France), Sunlight Photonics Inc. (United States), Thales Group (France), Alphabet Inc. (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), AC Propulsion (United States),