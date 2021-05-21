newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Skyports chosen to develop eVTOL infrastructure in Osaka Prefecture

By Bruce Crumley
dronedj.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based urban air mobility company, Skyports, has been chosen to help develop electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) infrastructure and services in time for Japan’s Osaka-Kansai World Expo in 2025. Delivery drone and eVTOL services. Skyports, which touts itself as the world’s leading vertiport company, has signed agreements with Japan’s...

dronedj.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osaka Prefecture#Urban Development#Sustainable Development#Market Development#Kanematsu Corporation#Asia#Construction#Technologies#Advanced Air Mobility#Drone Delivery Services#Chosen#Logistics Affiliate#Initiatives#Africa#Aam Droning Capital#Multiple Programs#Company#London#Drone Deliveries#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Related
Businessuasweekly.com

Skyports builds momentum as AAM infrastructure provider in Japan

Skyports, the world’s leading vertiport company, has been selected to participate in two upcoming initiatives aimed at delivering eVTOL technology in Japan’s Osaka Prefecture. Skyports has been accepted as one of five organisations to contribute eVTOL expertise to the Osaka Smart City. Following a joint submission with Tokyo based trading...
Technologythefastmode.com

Mavenir to Launch 5G Open RAN Smart City in Thailand with Partners

Mavenir this week announced that it’s working with National Telecom (NT), a state-owned telecommunications company, 5GCT, a local partner and Cisco Thailand to launch the first 5G Open RAN Smart City in Ban Chang, Thailand. The launch of the 5G Smart City creates synergies between public and private sectors for...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Airbus, Singapore Finish MRTT Autonomous Tanking Development

SINGAPORE—Airbus and the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) say they have completed development of an automated aerial refueling (A3R) capability for the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT). The A3R technology, which has been under development by Airbus since 2015, aims to improve the safety... Subscription Required. Airbus, Singapore Finish...
Industrysupplychainquarterly.com

Surging Port Infrastructure Development Providing Tailwinds to Port and Material Handling Equipment

The global port and material handling equipment vehicle market is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 10 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of approximately 5% throughout the forecast period, concluded an ESOMAR-certified and award winning consulting global market research firm in its recently published report. Growth is largely influenced by overall increase in global trade and transportation activities.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan widens virus emergency to three more prefectures

Japan has declared a state of emergency in three more prefectures hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, a surprise move that reflects growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus. The latest declaration comes as Japan grapples with a surge of a more...
WorldGreenwichTime

Do you have an education company in Latin America? Australia wants to support you

The "Australian EdTech Mission in Latin America" program , in alliance with the Global Edtech Impact Alliance and supported by EduGrowth, is held from May 3 to 14 and aims to identify business opportunities, accelerate the entry into the Latin market of Edtech companies from Victoria and be part of the educational technology and innovation ecosystem in Latin America.
Public Healthq957.com

Japanese prefecture says deaths at home surge amid 4th COVID-19 wave

TOKYO (Reuters) – Eighteen people have died from the COVID-19 respiratory disease outside of hospitals in Japan’s Osaka Prefecture, officials said, amid calls for tougher restrictions on movement to halt a fourth wave of infections ahead of the Olympics. All but one of the deaths occurred since March 1 as...
Public Healthinsidethegames.biz

Okinawa to become 10th Japanese prefecture under state of emergency

Okinawa has been added to the growing list of Japanese prefectures under a state of emergency as COVID-19 concerns heighten ahead of this year’s rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expanded the state of emergency to include Okinawa in response to rising coronavirus cases...
SoftwareTravelDailyNews.com

Cvent announces Integration with Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM)

DUBAI - Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced its integration with the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of tourism in Dubai. Organisations that leverage Cvent’s event marketing and management platform to manage their virtual, in-person, or hybrid events will now be able to host an event in Dubai with ease and in compliance with local government regulations.
Economytheloadstar.com

Belgium lures UK business to its gateways, offering 'VIP' customs status

Belgium’s charm offensive to lure UK businesses into using it as an entry point for Europe has heightened as it touts an evolving and streamlined customs process. During an event hosted by the British Chambers of Commerce EU & Belgium, Werner Rens, from Belgian Customs Authorities, said the country offered UK businesses seeking access to post-Brexit Europe, the opportunity for a strategic partnership.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Solar-powered UAV Market is Booming Worldwide - Major Giants: AeroVironment, Airbus SE, Facebook

Latest released the research study on Solar-powered UAV Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Solar-powered UAV Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Solar-powered UAV. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AeroVironment, Inc. (United States), Airbus SE (France), Facebook, Inc. (United States), Silent Falcon UAS Technologies (United States), Sunbirds (France), Sunlight Photonics Inc. (United States), Thales Group (France), Alphabet Inc. (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), AC Propulsion (United States),
Trafficcoleofduty.com

Trending 2020: Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Analysis Report 2020| China Railway Corporation, Network Rail, Deutsche Bahn AG

Chicago, United States: – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Railway Infrastructure Maintenances Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Railway Infrastructure Maintenances Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Railway Infrastructure Maintenances market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Dubai inaugurates Green Hydrogen project, first-of-its-kind in MENA

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, inaugurated the Green Hydrogen project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, marking a new achievement for the Emirate as a leader in renewable energy. The project, implemented in collaboration with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Expo 2020 Dubai, and Siemens Energy, is the first solar-driven green hydrogen producing facility in the Middle East and North Africa.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Investors, Founders of Global Blockchain Projects, Influencers and Funds Gather for the Private Conference in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / On May 27, Dubai will host the Supreme Blockchain Conference dedicated to the most important trends in the cryptocurrency market. Investors, global blockchain projects, representatives of funds, influencers and decentralized platforms, heads of developers teams at the DeFi sector will discuss the hottest topics and issues of the cryptocurrency world, such as cryptocurrency portfolio management strategies, assets tokenization, NFT development perspectives, taxation and compliance in the crypto industry.
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Pandemic overwhelms Osaka

TOKYO – As she struggled to breathe, Shizue Akita had to wait more than six hours while paramedics searched for a hospital in Osaka that would treat her worsening COVID-19. When she finally got to one that wasn't overwhelmed with other patients, doctors diagnosed severe pneumonia and organ failure and sedated her. Akita, 87, was dead two weeks later.
WorldThe Guardian

Hospitals overwhelmed as Covid cases surge in Osaka

A surge in coronavirus cases in Japan is forcing exhausted medical workers to make “heartbreaking” decisions about treatment as healthcare services are close to being overwhelmed, medics have said. In Osaka, at the centre of the country’s fourth wave of infections, hospital beds are almost at capacity and reports say...
Businessaithority.com

Leaseweb Global Endorses New European Industrial Technology Roadmap for Next-Generation Cloud-Edge Offering

Major Strategic Cloud Industry Report Co-Authored by Leaseweb Will Guide European Commission Investment Priorities. Leaseweb Global, a leading hosting and cloud services company, announced its full support for the European Industrial Technology Roadmap for Next-Generation Cloud-Edge Offering, details of which have been released in the European Commission’s industrial strategy announcement. The Roadmap outlines a clear path to market innovation and global leadership in cloud and edge computing, and will be used by the European Commission to help establish funding priorities that accelerate the development of the EU cloud market. The Roadmap’s creation will ensure the EU builds the next generation of European cloud and edge offerings, expanding Europe on the global stage as it builds for the long term, and creates a world-leading cloud ecosystem.