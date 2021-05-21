newsbreak-logo
Permafrost degradation affects hydrological factors in source area of Yellow River

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate warming has accelerated the permafrost degradation, which influences the processes of water supply, runoff and discharge in the Source Area of the Yellow River (SAYR) in the northeast of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. Permafrost interacts with surface water and groundwater. In particular, topography, active faults and permafrost degradation control the distribution...

