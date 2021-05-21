newsbreak-logo
Radio owners celebrate 3 years at helm

By Joe Benedict editordgc@dailygate.com
Daily Gate City
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRadio Keokuk owners Mike Greenwald and Leah Jones got the keys to the building on June 1, 2018 and started broadcasting on June 4. After three years of owning the local radio stations, the two said it is going well and they continue to improve programming and grow the business.

Economy
News Break
NASCAR
Related
Keokuk, IADaily Gate City

KHS/KMS musicians fill Rand Park with jazz

The Keokuk High School and Middle School jazz bands had to cancel their May 8 performance at the Rand Park Pavilion because of the weather, but things worked out for them to use their rain date of Thursday, May 13. Well over 150 spectators enjoyed the evening on the sloped, grassy section in front of the Pavilion, while the bands displayed what they’ve been working on in their rehearsals.
Keokuk, IADaily Gate City

KHS music department finally gets to perform in public

At 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, at Keokuk’s Grand Theatre, the Keokuk High School music department presented its spring concert. It was a rare opportunity for the students to actually perform as a group, and equally rare for the public to hear them, all due to COVID restrictions imposed during this school year.
Keokuk, IADaily Gate City

Big Mo to stop at Church of the Full Gospel

MO, known to most as BIG MO, will be in revival at Church of the Full Gospel at 2201 Timea St., Keokuk, on May 14-16, Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. He first started singing at the tender age of 3, standing on a chair in the church where his Father was the pastor. Since that time his musical talent and calling from God has taken him much farther than any little boy could ever dream. In 1977 BIG MO began bis professional career in gospel music. In 1979 he moved to Nashville, Tn. and joined a well known gospel group and began playing guitar on many recording sessions. But it was in 1983 that he formed his own group called BIG MO AND CHOSEN. That was when his gospel music career really began to take shape. Signing with the “hottest” label in gospel music, Morningstar Records, the group enjoyed unprecedented success and made gospel music history as one of the fastest rising groups of all time, along with being nominated as Best New Artists, Male Vocalists, and Favorite Newcomer, and breaking all records for a newly formed group. It was then, and is now, BIG MO’s songwriting that sets him apart f!’Om the crowd. Among those who have recorded his songs are names like: Jason Crabb, Richard Roberts, J.D. Sumner, Blackwood Brothers, The Hoppers, McKameys, Crabb Familty, The Greenes, Gold City, Brian Free & Assurance, The Nelons, the Paynes, the Perrys, The Lesters, Mike Bowling, The Bowlings, Whisnants, Triiumpant QT. and so many more. His songs have been featured on the ever so popular GAITHER HOMECOMING VIDEO SERIES, and been sung on national TV including TBN, CBN, Angel Network, GMT, CMT, PAX TV, and all of the major networks. He has written songs with other great writers like, Ronnie Hinson, Aaron Wilburn, Mike Payne and many more well known writers. In 1990 BIG MO wrote and recorded the song “When Your Back is To the Wall,” that reached the coveted #1 position in the national charts. That award winning composition has become his signature song and was nominated for Song of the Year. Recently he enjoyed another #1 song with “The Call” also reaching the #1 position in the Singing News Top 40. Then of course the powerful “Funeral of Jesus” broke all sales and airplay records for the ministry and also made it all the way to become another #1 song in the nation. The fans have also spoken by voting BIG MO as the “Songwriter of the year”, “soloist of the year” and “Musician of the Year”. He has also been nominated for a coveted Dove Award. He has sung on most every major concert stage in America, including the Grand Ole Opry, and singing to as many as 45,000 people at once.
Keokuk, IADaily Gate City

Jazz bands using rain date at Rand Park this Thursday

The Keokuk High School and Keokuk Middle School jazz bands were eagerly anticipating the chance to – at last – perform for the public last Saturday at the Rand Park Pavilion. The weather caused the concert to be delayed until this Thursday, May 13, at 6 p.m. KHS Band Director...
Lee County, IAPen City Current

Central Lee singers get first notes in new fine arts space

DONNELLSON – The dulcet tones of high school singers rang a bit truer on Monday morning at Central Lee High School. Students at the school got their first chance to practice in the new fine arts auditorium that is part of the district’s $12.9 million facilities upgrade as the new school week began.
Keokuk, IADaily Gate City

Spring concert Tuesday, auditions soon for next year

This past year has been rough on performing groups everywhere, to include those at Keokuk High School and Keokuk Middle School. Not being able to perform for the public or even rehearse in large groups, has put the vocal programs somewhat in a lurch. “While we haven’t seen an active...
Keokuk, IADaily Gate City

The sounds of jazz to fill Rand Park Saturday

At last school instrumental ensembles can get together to perform, something that has been generally lacking from their musical experience. The Keokuk High School and Keokuk Middle School jazz bands will be performing for the public at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Rank Park Pavilion. According to KHS...
Keokuk, IADaily Gate City

Palms to temporarily close

The Palms restaurant, 4920 Ave. O, will be closing temporarily at the end of May for about a month and a half, according to owner Brett Matlick. Matlick and co-owner Danielle Keefe are getting ready to open a new restaurant in Keokuk, so the closure is to “ease our transition of the restaurant in Keokuk,” Matlick stated in a press release.
Fort Madison, IAPen City Current

Free audiobooks through July at FM library

FORT MADISON – SYNC Audiobooks for Teens returns for a 12th season of free audiobook downloads to keep for individuals ages 13 and up! AudioFile Magazine has hosted this program all these years to encourage the development of new listeners during middle- and high-school summer vacation periods. Listening to audiobooks has been demonstrated to increase literacy capacity in highly skilled bookworms as well as those who don’t identify themselves as readers, to provide opportunities to deepen capacity for empathy, and to offer exposure to a wide variety of genres, voices, and expressive styles.