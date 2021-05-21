newsbreak-logo
Novel Raman method captures target molecules in small gaps actively

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Professor Yang Liangbao, from the Institute of Health and Medical Technology, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), developed a general surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) method for actively capturing target molecules in small gaps based on nano-capillary pumping model. Relevant results were detailed in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

