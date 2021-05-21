newsbreak-logo
Rise and Phight: 5/21/2021

By Ethan Witte
The Good Phight
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFloating strike zones are always fun. Last night, Dan Iassogna, one of the better umpires in the game, had a strike zone that could best be described as “amorphous”. Pitchers and hitters never really knew what was going to be called a strike, which led to some tensions on the Phillies side. Eventually, in the ninth inning, Brad Miller, the victim of a high strike that Iassogna hadn’t called much of all night, let his frustrations flow and was ejected. It happens, of course, but the state of umpiring these days seems to bring the calls for robot umpires at least to get louder and louder.

