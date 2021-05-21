newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmer, IL

Palmer amaranth continues to be a threat

By Katie Parker Illinois Extension/Good Growing
Daily Gate City
 1 day ago

Palmer amaranth is an invasive weed species we have been hearing a lot about in agriculture over the last 10 years, and it continues to be a threat after its first documented appearance in Illinois in 2012. Native to southwestern US states, palmer amaranth has made its way to 39 of the states.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmer, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Plants#Male And Female#Flowers And Plants#Native Plants#Leaves#Palmer Amaranth Lrb#Soil#Weed Infestations#Seed Spread#Smooth Pigweed#Crop Emergence#Female Plants#Plant Population#Pa Plants#No Till Fields#Tilled Fields#Planting Date#Redroot Pigweed#Alternative Herbicides#Waterhemp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureYankton Daily Press

Reap The Value Of Beneficial Insects Through Soil Health

PIERRE — Fifty-seven billion dollars. That’s the annual monetary value a 2006 economic study published in BioScience attributed to just four services performed by wild insects in the United States — pest control, pollination, dung burial and wildlife nutrition. How can agricultural producers increase their share of the value provided...
AgricultureAllOutdoor.com

Home On The Range #021: Einkorn Wheat – An Ancient Cultivation

Welcome to our reoccurring series of “Home on the Range.” Here, we would like to share all of our experiences for those who may be homesteading, living off the land, hunting, farming, ranching, and truly investing in nature and the great outdoors. The ability to provide for yourself and your family can be tremendously rewarding and simultaneously difficult at times. So, in “Home on the Range” we want to share our different exploits so you can learn and hopefully we can receive your feedback along the way as well.
York, NEYork News-Times

Soil health still GROWing in York demonstration fields

YORK -- Now in its fourth year, the Project GROW (Growing Rotational crops on Wellfield) demonstration fields on the City of York wellfield are trying something new: alfalfa and sorghum. The five-year collaboration between the city and the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District involves farming 120 acres using soil...
Agricultureatchisonglobenow.com

Soybean Emergence Issues – Disease Concerns

If my ‘windshield survey’ is accurate, soybean planting in the Meadowlark Extension District has reached the fifty percent range. With any luck, emergence will quickly follow. When emergence isn’t quite what we’d hoped for, we often look for diseases. While disease is just one of many issues (crusting, compaction, and...
Agriculturearcamax.com

New kind of wheat draws pollutants from soil, water

The soil and water near some of the most polluted wells in Minnesota is almost entirely clean three years after a new type of wheat was planted on the surface. The perennial wheat, called Kernza, was grown just west of Brainerd on a few acres immediately surrounding wells within corn and soybean fields. Over the past three years, it cut nitrate contamination from the cornfields by 96% and from soybeans by 86%.
Bradford, PABradford Era

Cook to succeed Palmer at ARG

American Refining Group Inc. announced this week David Cook has been selected to succeed the late Dan Palmer as its crude-producer-relationship manager in Pennsylvania and New York. Palmer passed away Feb. 22 from complications due to COVID-19. ARG Vice President, Crude Supply and Logistics Bill Murray said, “Dan was a...
Agricultureocj.com

Weed control and delayed planting

It’s déjà vu all over again. We have run this article every few years, and it seems like maybe the frequency is increasing as we deal with wet and cold weather that delays planting. The questions about this have not changed much, and neither have the suggestions we provide here. One of the most common questions, predictably, is how to kill glyphosate-resistant marestail and giant ragweed and generally big weeds in soybeans when it’s not possible to delay planting long enough to use 2,4-D ester (Enlist soybeans excluded since there is no wait to plant). Overwintered marestail plants become tougher to kill in May, so this is an issue primarily in fields not treated last fall. The good news is that we have more effective herbicide/trait options for help with burndown compared with a few years ago. The bad news is that nothing we suggest here is going to be infallible on large marestail.
AgricultureDenver Post

Gardeners, sow your seeds — but be prepared for unpredictable weather

Typically, Colorado gardeners wait until after Mother’s Day and the projected last frost to plant. Now it’s time to sow some seeds. But with the wet and chilly May we’ve had so far, it’s best to keep an eye on the weather and be ready to cover tender seedlings. If it’s not raining, use an old blanket or plastic, as long as it does not touch the plants.
Presidential Electioneenews.net

The Biden challenge: Coaxing farmers on climate, pollution

CHURCHVILLE, Va. — The cows on Bobby Whitescarver's 150-acre farm can't get anywhere near the two streams that run through his property. When they're thirsty, they gather around the half-dozen watering stations he's put in remote areas of his fields — all connected through more than a mile of underground pipes.
AgricultureJonesboro Sun

Dicamba threat

The controversy over the Arkansas Plant Board is not about to end. With part of the current board having been declared unconstitutional, the Legislature, which veteran journalist Rex Nelson called the worst in his memory, declared that dicamba could be used until June 30. If their goal is to wipe...
AgricultureJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Fish fertilizer can be a boon to plants

Shelves in gardening stores are stocked with an array of all sorts of fertilizers. Sometimes it may seem confusing which one to choose. I personally prefer the organic kinds of fertilizer to use in my gardening endeavors. Fish emulsion is a favorite. It is, indeed, 100% organic. This concoction is...
Agriculturenewspressnow.com

Free soybean tests available to farmers

Missouri farmers can submit two free tests to beat soybean cyst nematode by contacting their county University of Missouri Extension center or the SCN Diagnostics laboratory. Testing soil before planting soybean is vital, said MU Extension plant pathologist Kaitlyn Bissonnette. SCN is the No. 1 soybean disease in the U.S. and Canada, with yield losses up to 30% per infected acre. Symptoms include stunted growth and yellowing, but yield loss can happen even when there are no visible symptoms, Bissonnette said.
Agriculturelegalreader.com

Study Finds Pesticides are Harming Organisms in the Soil

Study shows that pesticides are toxic to the soil despite lack of regulation. A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science concluded pesticides commonly used in the U.S. agricultural field pose as a threat to organisms critical to maintain fertile soil, “biodiversity, and soil carbon sequestration to fight climate change.” And yet, these factors have not been considered by regulators who continue to allow their use. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), specifically, does not require the soil organisms to be included in risk analysis.
AgricultureAG Week

North Dakota family’s ‘Soil Warrior’ does vertical, strip tillage

MINTO, N.D. — For the past two years, Gudajtes Family Farm at Minto, N.D., has been short on moisture. The northern Red River Valley operation is a combination of farms owned by John Gudajtes and sons Jay, Andy and Lee. The headquarters is halfway between Minto and Warsaw, N.D. “We call ourselves a sugarbeet farm,” Jay said. “That’s what we do. We grow beets for American Crystal. That’s the most successful part of our operation.”
Marion County, FLStar-Banner

Building a food forest

A food forest is different from gardening, landscaping and commercial agricultural production. It is modeled after natural forest ecosystems to sustainably produce food. Once established, a food forest should require minimal inputs to thrive. When planning a food forest, it is essential that the environmental conditions are thoroughly understood. Every...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Water shortages across the West impact what farmers plant

Widespread drought and water shortages in 2021 are impacting what farmers in the Western U.S. are planting. Farmers across California and Oregon are making difficult decisions: tearing out acreage, replacing water-dependent crops with crops that can thrive on dryland and leaving land fallow. Rice, a water-dependent crop, has been impacted....
AgricultureDodge City Daily Globe

Zippy tells farmers to stay engaged

When the president of the American Farm Bureau Federation was riding Spot, a quarter horse at Paddy Creek Cattle Company ranch in the Flint Hills, onlookers would have thought he was on a dream vacation. For Zippy Duvall, a dairyman turned cattle rancher, seeing pastures without a lush canopy of...
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Scouting for Damage on Your Emerged Soybeans

Some growers are noticing damage on their newly emerged soybeans. Kiersten Wise of Purdue University says the fungicide fluopyram (ILeVO) is currently marketed as a seed treatment to manage sudden death syndrome. The treatment can result in a discoloration on soybean cotyledons that can resemble disease or other abiotic stress such as herbicide injury. The discoloration occurs because the fungicide is moderately systemic within the soybean plant, so it will naturally move to the plant’s sinks, the roots and cotyledons.