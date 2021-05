As great as the iconic BMW M3 has always been over the years, it’s never really been a Porsche 911-fighter. While it’s always had similar levels of power and performance, the M3 was always much less expensive, more practical and usable (even the Coupes), and easier to live with everyday. The Porsche 911 is a bespoke sports car that historically delivered driving thrills above the M3’s capability, which is why it was always far more expensive. Now, though, the price gap between the two cars is closer than every before, so what happens when they go head-to-head?