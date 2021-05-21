newsbreak-logo
Chicago, IL

Calling out Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s policies, dozens march through Logan Square on inauguration anniversary

By Sarah Freishtat Chicago Tribune
Herald & Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens gathered in Logan Square on the second anniversary of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s inauguration to raise issue with her policies on policing, housing and education. Displaying “people’s report cards” that gave Lightfoot “F” grades for policing, education, the environment, housing, health and COVID-19, they chanted, “a people united will never be divided” and “if we don’t get it? Shut it down” as they marched through the neighborhood.

