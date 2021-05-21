Ravens: Shaun Wade will be the hidden gem of the 2021 NFL Draft

Eric DeCosta opening statement: "Overall, it was a very successful day. We got four excellent football players, guys who we're excited about. Tylan Wallace, just too good of a player for us not to take him. He's a very talented receiver who we saw at the Senior Bowl and quite a bit this fall. Shaun Wade, a nickel corner [and] a slot corner, two years ago really excelled as one of the best corners in football. [We're] excited to get him. He's played a lot of good football in a very good conference. Daelin Hayes [is] a guy that really fits our scheme and fits our defense. [He's] a great person, great motor [and was] productive this year. He can be used in a lot of different ways and he gives [defensive coordinator] Coach [Don] Martindale, again, another player who can do multiple things very well. Finally, Ben Mason, [he] just really kind of epitomizes what Ravens football is about. He's a tough, physical guy. [He's] versatile and plays multiple positions. We had a chance to really watch him quite a bit over the years. We know what he's about. He's our kind of football player, and we're excited about him as well. Questions?"