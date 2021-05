Thursday night's episode of Grey's Anatomy was certainly a bittersweet one. While fans were delighted to see April Kepner (Sarah Drew) return, she was partially there to help usher her ex-husband Jackson Avery into a new phase of his life and career and subsequently actor Jesse Williams off the show. As Jackson prepares to leave Grey Sloan Hospital in order to run his family's foundation in Boston, he tells his mother Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) that he wants to work to create equity in medicine after seeing the horrific inequality brought into even sharper relief during the coronavirus pandemic. "I want to reallocate every penny that we have to equity in medicine: women's health, trans health, racially equity," Jackson explains. "I want everyone who the country abuses to be served."