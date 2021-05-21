The Nike PG 5 Returns in a Cookies and Cream-Inspired Makeover

Nike SB further delves into the unexpected, teaming up with “Urban Outlaw” Magnus Walker on a very special, luxury sportscar inspired Dunk High. Revealed via insiders earlier today, the pair adapts Walker’s Porsche 911 T “277” to an uncanny level of detail. The coloring of the body itself is mimicked quite well, with both the suede and canvas exteriors clad in a neutral white shade. Along the toe — similar to the hood of the car itself — a pop of red clashes with the aforementioned but complements the piping of the ankle flaps, the trim along the counter, and 3/4ths of the outsole. Elsewhere, the paint job’s light blues influence the Swoosh, laces, and tongue label, while the titular “277” prints in bold atop the heel.