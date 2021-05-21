newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Nike PG 5 Returns in a Cookies and Cream-Inspired Makeover

kicksonfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the highly anticipated Nike PG 5 “Playstation 5” is dropping next month, Paul George’s signature silhouette is now introduced in a versatile black and white iteration that is reminiscent of the popular “Cookies and Cream” aesthetic. The low-top model simply dons black and white tones across its entire profile that is executed in sections. Additionally, the upper bears a distinct wavy pattern on the side panels, while speckled detailing adorns the midsole. Finally, pops of lime green on the branded areas and a white rubber outsole tops off the design.

www.kicksonfire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookies And Cream#Playstation 5#Bears#Design#Green#Kixify Ebay#Nike Pg#Select Nike Stockists#Sneaker News#Tones#Release Dates#Tops#Image
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Nike
Related
Carskicksonfire.com

Official Images: Air Jordan 1 Mid Crater

Slated to debut soon, here are official images of the Air Jordan 1 Mid Crater. What makes this Air Jordan 1 Mid stand out? Simply, the Crate iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Mid is constructed in a mix of Nike Regrind and Crater Foam materials. The Air Jordan 1...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike's Blazer Mid '77 Receives Understated "Light Army" Makeover

‘s newest iteration of the Blazer Mid ‘77 takes inspiration from vintage military surplus — dubbed “Light Army.”. The shoe features an understated olive-colored design with materials that mirror parts of mil-spec garments. A small “Nike” tongue tag is placed at the top of the shoe, complemented by a cotton “Nike”-branded heel tab. Majority of the shoe’s body is constructed in olive suede, accented by a light green Swoosh on the sidewalls. All of these details rest over a mint-colored midsole as a final touch to the shoe’s militaristic design.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Look for the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Soon

Another close look at the exclusive Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low has surfaced online as it’s easily one of the more sought-after silhouettes this spring/summer. Overall, the low-top model essentially dons Dutch-based artist Piet Parra’s signature vibrant graphic illustrations across the upper, while a contrasting sail base and black Swooshes add a complementing touch. Finally, co-branded heel tabs, a white midsole and gum rubber outsole round out the eye-catching profile.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Where to Buy the Stingwater x Nike SB Dunk Low Magic Mushroom

The exclusive Stingwater x Nike SB Dunk Low “Magic Mushroom” has debuted at select retailers as the low-top silhouette is inspired by Stingwater’s central motifs—mushrooms, and their mythical properties. Draped in bold shades of University Red with a safari print overlay that mimics the top of a mushroom, the sneaker is also detailed with an embroidery on each heel which inverts Nike’s iconic Futura wordmark.
Carssneakernews.com

Nike SB Turns Magnus Walker’s 1971 Porsche 911 T “277” Into A Dunk High

Nike SB further delves into the unexpected, teaming up with “Urban Outlaw” Magnus Walker on a very special, luxury sportscar inspired Dunk High. Revealed via insiders earlier today, the pair adapts Walker’s Porsche 911 T “277” to an uncanny level of detail. The coloring of the body itself is mimicked quite well, with both the suede and canvas exteriors clad in a neutral white shade. Along the toe — similar to the hood of the car itself — a pop of red clashes with the aforementioned but complements the piping of the ankle flaps, the trim along the counter, and 3/4ths of the outsole. Elsewhere, the paint job’s light blues influence the Swoosh, laces, and tongue label, while the titular “277” prints in bold atop the heel.
Lifestylesneakernews.com

The AJ1 KO “Chicago” And Stingwater x Nike SB Dunk Low Lead This Week’s Best Releases

The Swoosh is taking this week by storm, dropping multiple standouts from Monday all the way to Saturday. If you ball, you might want to take a look at the Jordan Zion 1 ZNA that’s kicking us off alongside Stingwater‘s wild SB Dunk Lows. The following day, Tuesday, the Jumpman keeps it coming with the luxurious, quilted Air Jordan 35. The Nike LeBron 8 Low V2 Miami Nights releases alongside, further expanding LeBron’s line-up of returning icons. Come hump day, both imprints keep it coming: the Air Jordan 1 KO Chicago celebrates the brand’s history as a whole, while the UNDEFEATED x Kobe 5 Protro Hall of Fame honors the Black Mamba’s upcoming induction.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Air Jordan 7 Flint 2021 Dropping in Full Family Sizing

The Air Jordan 7 “Flint” is officially dropping this weekend and it’ll be offered in full family sizing. Previously released back in 2006, this upcoming retro dons the familiar OG iteration via a White, Varsity Purple, and Flint Grey color scheme. The pristine hue is utilized for its leather overlays,...
Hobbiessneakernews.com

Daan Van Der Linden’s Love For Fishing Inspired His Nike SB Blazer Court Pack

Under the sponsorship of many notable imprints, including Nike SB, Daan Van Der Linden is soon to celebrate his passion for fishing with these collaborative SB Blazer Courts. Prepared in three different colorways, the design pays homage to the pastime’s usual host of equipment. Vivid, embroidered tackles sit at the end of each options’ Swoosh, connected to the patched heel tab via a thin black fishing line. And behind both of these fixtures — the latter of which is styled like the logo of larger purveyors — a thick canvas builds foundationally, hued either a shade of tan, olive, or brown. White midsoles complete all three underfoot, while the branded hits adjacent opt for shades that best complement.
ApparelComplex

How Stingwater’s Nike SB Dunk was Inspired by a Psychedelic Mushroom

The Stingwater x Nike SB Dunk was never supposed to happen. Daniel Kim, the owner of the brand, was too old to be a designer, according to people at Nike. And he definitely wasn’t supposed to flip the brand’s iconic Safari print, first introduced in 1987, into something that resembled the amanita muscaria mushroom, a fungus that’s known in pop culture for its connection to Super Mario and psychedelic journeys. But here we are.
Apparelnicekicks.com

Jaden Smith & New Balance Line Up A Loud Pink Vision Racer

Jaden Smith and New Balance don’t look to stop anytime soon, as the duo continues their roll of Vision Racers. Known for their bold colorways, the Jaden Smith signature silhouette is reimagined in a loud pink. The Vision Racer is no stranger to a bright, loud makeover, This one, finished...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

The Nike Dunk Low WMNS Laser Orange Is a Perfect Summer Sneaker

With summer almost here, the Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Laser Orange” is a standout variation of the silhouette that is perfect for the warm months ahead. Overall, the women’s-exclusive pair sports a simple, yet bold two-tone color scheme via white leather for its base and the defining Laser Orange hue for its overlays, branded markings, inner lining, and rubber outsole.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Official Images: Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Black White

The Nike Pegasus Trail 3 is a newly-introduced model that is now unveiled in a timeless black and white colorway. As suggested, this low-top modifies the classic Pegasus silhouette to better suit the outdoors. Donning a breathable mesh upper alongside a collar and tongue that is reminiscent of the original Pegasus, other notable elements consist of the large Swoosh on the lateral and Nike’s trail logo on the medial section. Finally, a white React foam cushioning and black rubber outsole that bears a shock wave pattern for better traction tops off the design.
Designers & Collectionskicksonfire.com

You Feeling The Pink Laces On The Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG Military Blue?

Making its debut this Fall season, here is our latest detailed look at the Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG Military Blue. The Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG Military Blue comes dressed in a color scheme that resembles the one we saw on the fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG that dropped back in 2014. The three way collab is constructed out of a leather upper and comes with distinct features that include the flipped Swooshes on the lateral side, the aged midsole, Nike Air branding on the tongues and Travis Scott/fragment branding on the heels and tongues. New images show what the sneakers look like in both Blue and Pink laces. You feeling this lace swap?
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Pastel Shades Are Front and Center on the Nike Dunk Low "Barely Green"

We’re almost halfway into 2021, and ‘s Dunk Low is showing no signs of losing its momentum. It was named 2020’s “Shoe of the Year,” has served as a key piece of the Nike Sportswear release slate every month since and has taken a prominent role in the Swoosh’s women’s lineup as well. Now, it’s set to release in a ladies’-sized “Barely Green” makeup that uses calming pastel shades for a cool summertime style.
Shoppingkicksonfire.com

Is the Nike Dunk High Black White a Must-Cop?

Following a Nike Dunk Low “Black White” that debuted earlier this year, a Nike Dunk High “Black White” is now arriving at select international retailers. Sporting a timeless aesthetic overall, the high-top flaunts a clean white leather upper that is offset with contrasting black leather overlays, Swooshes, laces, inner lining and rubber outsole. Finally, a white midsole and University Red accents on the tongue tags round out the style.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Nike Dunk Low Free 99 Debuting Overseas First

There will be two exclusive iterations of the Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” releasing this season, as it’ll be offered in a “Black” theme and this pristine “White/Light Chocolate-Roma Green” edition. A closer look at the white pair is featured as it’s slated to debut overseas this week. Overall, the...
Video Gameskicksonfire.com

Release Date Pushed Back For The Nike PG 5 PlayStation 5

Previously scheduled to release on May 27th, Nike has decided to push back the release date for the Nike PG 5 PlayStation 5. Paul George has been a PlayStation fanatic since he was a kid, and his ongoing collaboration with the beloved gaming brand now extends to his latest signature sneaker, the Nike PG 5. The sneaker’s white and black upper is directly inspired by the sleek design of the PlayStation 5, with accents of gray and blue featured to match the coveted console. Graphics on the forefoot bands and heel overlay align with the iconic PlayStation symbols as seen on the DualSense wireless controller. The Nike PG 5 PlayStation will now be releasing on June 17th for a price tag of $120.
Shoppingsneakernews.com

The Twill-Covered Nike Air Max Plus Is Coming Soon In Gold

In time for the spring and summer seasons, a number of Nike Air Max Plus colorways have emerged, flaunting fittingly bright hues. For an upcoming pair, the Tuned Air classic opts for a rather understated look that features black twill and gold accents. This proposition emerges only shortly after another...
Apparelhypebeast.com

The "Ugly Duckling" Vibes Are Heavy on This New Olive, Gold and Brown Dunk Low

‘s Dunk Low is no stranger to clashing colorblocking — after all, it was the focus of the “Ugly Duckling” pack’s popular “Plum,” “Veneer” and “Ceramic” styles. Now, the low-cut Dunk is releasing in a suede-coated olive, gold and brown colorway that wouldn’t look out of place nested with any of the three above-mentioned “Ugly Duckling” sneakers.