The Nike PG 5 Returns in a Cookies and Cream-Inspired Makeover
While the highly anticipated Nike PG 5 “Playstation 5” is dropping next month, Paul George’s signature silhouette is now introduced in a versatile black and white iteration that is reminiscent of the popular “Cookies and Cream” aesthetic. The low-top model simply dons black and white tones across its entire profile that is executed in sections. Additionally, the upper bears a distinct wavy pattern on the side panels, while speckled detailing adorns the midsole. Finally, pops of lime green on the branded areas and a white rubber outsole tops off the design.www.kicksonfire.com