Nike Air Force 1 Low Daktari Stripes Debuting Overseas First

Part of the upcoming Union x Air Jordan 4 30th Anniversary collaboration, here is a detailed look at the Union x Air Jordan 4 30th Anniversary in the Taupe Haze colorway. Celebrating Union’s 30th anniversary, the Union x Air Jordan 4 30th Anniversary Pack will include two brand new Air Jordan 4 colorways done in similar fashion as the ones from last year’s Union collab. The pair you see above is done in a Taupe Haze/Blue Fury/Khaki/Roma Green color scheme. It is constructed in a mix of mesh and suede with the pre-folded tongues and translucent wings both making a return. The tonal upper is paired up with contrasting accents noted on the heel tabs, lining, eyelets and tongue tag, while signature details also include the signature UN/LA lateral tag and the frontman-branded hangtags that read 1991-2021 in a shape of a road sign. Finishing details include the Sail rubber soles, colored Air units, Nike Air on the heels and two-toned laces.