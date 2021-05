The Columbus Blue Jackets will surely look different this fall than they did this season, and John Tortorella's departure is only step one in what could be a busy offseason. The Seattle expansion draft, the three first-round picks that GM Jarmo Kekalainen has at his disposal, and several large pending contract negotiations (Seth Jones, Patrik Laine, Zach Werenski) could all loom large in determining the direction of the franchise. It's too early to say what the roster may look like when the Blue Jackets next hit the ice, but here are five players that didn't play for the Blue Jackets in 2021 that could make an impact next season: