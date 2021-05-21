Has A Kick To It, Doesn’t It? Hoonigan’s Donk Is A Monster
BangShift has always been about everything that has an engine. Brian’s tractor fetish, McTaggart’s love of malaise sleds, Chad’s drag racing habits, off-roading, aviation, whatever. We dig it all…the stories, the tech, the fun. Which means that, whether or not you personally like it, we do pay attention to the racers who run the big wheels. Donk, box, bubble, whatever. And we know where most of you stand on the subject: the wheels are too big, the tires are too skinny, insert all levels of verbal abuse afterwards. Here’s the thing, though: it’s a legit scene that has some genuine, no-BS horsepower going on, there’s a racing scene that has serious players and some absolutely beastly rides in it, and in the grand scheme of things, cars that used to be written off as oversized tanks are getting a radical second lease on life.bangshift.com