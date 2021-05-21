Jesse Williams on His Emotional ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Goodbye

Sandra Oh will not let what Grey’s Anatomy fans want eclipse what she needs. As Dr. Cristina Yang, Sandra Oh gave the show some of its most empowering moments, like when she reminds her person Meredith Grey that McDreamy “is not the sun, you are.” But any hope for a tequila-filled reunion between the best friends just flatlined. When it comes to returning, the now-Emmy Award–nominated Killing Eve actress gave the Los Angeles Times’ Asian Enough podcast a hard and respectable “No.” “I love it, though, and this is also why I really appreciate the show … that I still get asked this,” she added. While Meredith Grey spent the majority of season 17 in critical condition from COVID-19, she was visited by characters who have moved on, like McDreamy himself (Patrick Dempsey), roommate George (T.R. Knight), and her sister Lexie (Chyler Leigh). Oh played Cristina Yang for ten seasons and is one of just a few characters who hasn’t been killed off. “It’s very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character,” Oh said. “In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go. I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it’s gone. But for a lot of people, it’s still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on” — to projects that serve characters of color a little better. (Let Nico, one of the show’s few Asian characters, played by Alex Landi, be happy, Grey’s!) “So please come with me to ‘Killing Eve’ and on to [the upcoming Netflix series] ‘The Chair’ and on to the other projects,” Oh continued. “Come see the characters that I’m playing that are much more deeply integrated in … the Asian American experience.” She is the sun! Orbit her!