newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Sellers see strong returns in Ritchie Bros. US$55+ million auction in Fort Worth, TX

By Ritchie Bros.
thehendersonnews.com
 1 day ago

13,500+ online bidders from 66 countries registered for the May 18 – 19 unreserved auction. FORT WORTH, Texas, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Buyer demand and equipment pricing continues to trend upwards at Ritchie Bros. auctions around the globe. Most recently the company sold 4,300+ equipment items and trucks for US$55+ million at its site in Fort Worth, TX. The May 18 – 19, 2021 online auction attracted 13,500+ bidders from 66 countries.

www.thehendersonnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Roberson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Auctioneers#Total Sales#Asset Sales#Cnw#Ritchie Bros#Texans#Caterpillar#Gtv#Ritchie Bros#Timed Auction#Tsx#Rba#Ironplanet#Ironclad Assurance#Marketplace E#Mascus#European#Company#Asset Solutions And Rouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Auctions
Country
Thailand
Related
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Oatly, building a plant in Fort Worth, is going public this week

An IPO set for this week, includes a company making a big investment in Fort Worth. Oatly Group of Malmo, Sweden is offering 84.4 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by Morgan Stanley/JP Morgan. Proposed symbol Nasdaq symbol OTLY. Oatly is a Swedish vegan food company known for its oat milk.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Dallas News

Target matches competitors by adding beer and wine to its pickup and delivery services

Target has had one category missing from its online pickup and delivery services — beer and wine. But by the end of this month, Target said it will start offering beer, wine and hard seltzers for same-day pickup and drive-up services at more than 1,200 of its 1,900 stores, and for delivery through Shipt from 600 stores, including those in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Irving Tech Company Aims to go Public at Valuation of Nearly $500M

Dallas-Fort Worth is set to get another public company, and this one is in technology. Irving’s AgileThought, a provider of digital and consulting services options, and LIVK, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), landed an agreement that aims to put the local company on the Nasdaq. AgileThought is set to get a market capitalization of about $491 million.
Fort Worth, TXDallas News

Huge business park is in the works north of Fort Worth

An Indianapolis developer is headed to Denton County for its next big North Texas industrial project. Scannell Properties has already built a successful business park north of Fort Worth near the Texas Motor Speedway. Its two-building Speedway Logistics Crossing, an 800,000-square-foot industrial complex north of State Highway 114, recently sold...
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
fortworthbusiness.com

New president at Briggs Freeman: Russ Anderson to lead day-to-day operations

Changes at one of the leading and oldest real estate brokerages in North Texas don’t happen every day, maybe not every year. So it was big news in April when Robbie Briggs, the CEO of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, announced the promotion of Russ Anderson to president of the firm, a position formerly held by Briggs.
Fort Worth, TXLogistics Management

Inside Allied Electronics & Automation Distribution Center: Automation electronics distribution

Products Handled: Industrial automation, interconnect, cabling and electromechanical products. Throughput: Currently processing 11,000 order lines a day, with capability of delivering 23,000. Shifts: Presently two 8-hour shifts, 5 days per week. You can read the Allied Electronics & Automation Systems Report story here. To update an aging distribution center and...
Dallas, TXDallas News

You can order a bowl of ramen in Dallas or Fort Worth from a star of Netflix show ‘Chef’s Table’

If you’ve been watching Chef’s Table on Netflix, pretending to enjoy some of the world’s most beautiful restaurants from the comfort of your couch, you can now order food from New York City’s Ivan Ramen in Dallas and Fort Worth. Restaurateur Ivan Orkin is selling bowls of tonkotsu and shoyu ramen for delivery and pickup near Uptown Dallas, Preston Hollow in Dallas, and in parts of Fort Worth.
Fort Worth, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Virtual meeting to discuss high-speed transportation connections study

The North Central Texas Council of Governments will hold the next series of virtual public meetings in May to discuss the latest developments in the Dallas-Fort Worth High-Speed Transportation Connections Study. The virtual public meetings are scheduled for noon Wednesday and 6 p.m. Thursday offering North Texans an opportunity to...
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth will have a new mayor, but here’s who has the real power in Cowtown

On the last day of early voting in April, while mayoral candidates campaigned and visited polling sites, Fort Worth’s top leader was in a downtown coffee shop tinkering with his phone as he waited for a reporter to arrive. He didn’t have to worry about turnout or vote totals because the May 1 election had no bearing on his job. Neither will the forthcoming runoff between Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker. Whatever happens, David Cooke will still be in charge of the city.
Southlake, TXDallas News

Find your dream home in Northeast Tarrant County

The Southlake area is one of North Texas’ most popular places to live, with homes selling in a matter of days, according to public sales records. The Allie Beth Allman & Associates office near Southlake Town Square is seeing tremendous growth in the sales of homes. In the first quarter of the year, the office, which serves Southlake, Colleyville, Westlake and Keller, saw a 107% increase in sales over the same period a year ago. The value of those homes sold also rose by 104%, according to the Multiple Listing Service.