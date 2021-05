Delaware’s state capital—a town known more for Dover Air Force Base, the Dover 500 racetrack and traffic jams leading to the Delaware beaches—is the setting where higher-education history is about to be made. May 15, a day that should have been filled with exuberance for seniors celebrating their big moment graduating from Wesley College, was instead bittersweet. All knew it would be the last time any graduate would walk across the stage as a Wesley Wolverine. Next year, the rising seniors will leave as Delaware State Hornets.