Where to Buy the Air Jordan 7 PSG
Following the 2019 Air Jordan 6 “PSG,” Jordan Brand follows it up this year with the Air Jordan 7 “PSG,” as it’s scheduled to debut tomorrow. Sporting a color scheme of White, College Navy, Sport Royal, and University Red, the model’s leather upper is detailed with mesh accents on the side panels, followed by the signature “23” on the heel replaced with a fleur-de-lis as well as a motif of the Eiffel Tower. Finally, the distinct “PANAME” and “ICI C’EST PARIS” marking adorns insoles and branding on the exterior flaps to round out the design.www.kicksonfire.com