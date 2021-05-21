Where to Buy the Air Jordan 7 PSG

One of the best Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is a shoe that first came out back in the mid-90s and it immediately became a fan favorite thanks to its classy design. Over the last few decades, we have seen a plethora of great colorways make their way to the market, including the "Cool Grey" offering which came out about 20 years ago. It's a model that fans have been dying to have back and this year, Jumpman is set to turn that dream into a reality.