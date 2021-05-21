Where to Buy the Air Jordan 7 PSG

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFollowing the 2019 Air Jordan 6 “PSG,” Jordan Brand follows it up this year with the Air Jordan 7 “PSG,” as it’s scheduled to debut tomorrow. Sporting a color scheme of White, College Navy, Sport Royal, and University Red, the model’s leather upper is detailed with mesh accents on the side panels, followed by the signature “23” on the heel replaced with a fleur-de-lis as well as a motif of the Eiffel Tower. Finally, the distinct “PANAME” and “ICI C’EST PARIS” marking adorns insoles and branding on the exterior flaps to round out the design.

Lifestylekicksonfire.com

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort Returns in a Tropical Twist Makeover

While Easter has officially passed, this Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort “Tropical Twist” would’ve been a perfect pair to coordinate with the annual religious holiday with its bold pastel-like color scheme. Overall, the model’s textile base draped in white and purple, while the purple hue is continued on to its suede overlays followed by pops of teal and lighter purple adorning the ankle portion. Finally, a foam-padded tongue, Zoom Air-branded tongue tags, and Zoom Air tooling rounds out the design.
ApparelCNBC

How Air Jordan built a $3.6 billion sneaker empire

It's hard to imagine a sneaker more iconic than the Air Jordan. Today, retro Jordans of all types and colors sell out instantly on the SNKRS app and in stores across the country. In May 2020 a pair of Jordan 1s that Michael Jordan wore sold for $560,000 at auction. Jordan the brand has mastered the art of weaving nostalgia into current trends through collaborations with designers and artists like Travis Scott. Here's how the brand built a diehard following, on its way to becoming a $3.6B empire.
Apparelsneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Features “Concord” Neoprene

Currently in its 30th year on the market, the Nike Air Huarache continues to remind sneaker enthusiasts everywhere of Tinker Hatfield’s genius. In addition to returning in original colorways, the sandal-inspired design has also emerged in retro, 1990s-appropriate styles. Case in point: A predominantly-“White” pair featuring “Concord”-reminiscent neoprene material. Akin...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Tyler Adams and the Air Jordan 4 "Mist Blue"

For Tyler Adams, sneakers are everything. Growing up in Wappinger, New York, on the eastern bank of the Hudson River, the 22-year-old first realized his deep connection with footwear on the playground during his time at elementary school over a decade ago. After switching allegiances from adidas to Nike early on, Adams grew a particular fondness of the epochal Jordan Brand — a label he’s since based his shoe collection around.
Apparelsneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 KO “Storm Blue”

First teased via mock-up in early October 2020, the Air Jordan 1 KO “Storm Blue” has begun appearing in-hand ahead of an anticipated September release. Last seen in a similar “Sport Blue” style in 2014, the canvas Air Jordan further contributes to the popularity of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe, which has exploded over the last 17 months. The toe box, mid-foot and bottom heel panels indulge in a “White” tone, while profile swooshes, ankle underlays and “Wings” insignias on the lateral ankle flap deliver stark “Black” contrast. Unlike the standard Jordan 1, which is set to launch in a “Storm Blue”-reminiscent take courtesy of Travis Scott and fragment design, spines feature a functional loop. Underfoot, midsoles opt for a tried-and-proven look, whereas tread boasts the pair’s titular tone.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" Release Date Confirmed

One of the best Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is a shoe that first came out back in the mid-90s and it immediately became a fan favorite thanks to its classy design. Over the last few decades, we have seen a plethora of great colorways make their way to the market, including the "Cool Grey" offering which came out about 20 years ago. It's a model that fans have been dying to have back and this year, Jumpman is set to turn that dream into a reality.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Air Jordan 5 Low "Wings": Official Release Info & Images

What We’re Saying: Nike is celebrating the class of 2020 and 2021 with the Air Jordan 5 Low "Wings." Created in conjunction with the Jordan Wings program, the commemorative sneaker is confirmed to be releasing in the midst of graduation season on May 14. The Air Jordan 5 Low "Wings"...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

The Air Jordan 11 Low Legend Blue Arrives In A Week

Making its long-awaited return next week, here are beauty shots of the Air Jordan 11 Low Legend Blue. The Air Jordan 11 Low Legend Blue looks essentially identical to the 2014 release except now in a low top construction. The shoe comes covered in a white leather build on the upper with a nylon mesh tongue and matching patent leather mudguard wrapping around the entire shoe. Additional details include a black inner liner, white “23” branding on the insoles and heel, a white midsole, and Legend Blue detailing on the tongue and icy outsoles, along with the signature carbon fiber plate.
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Hello My Name Is" Arrives in "White/University Red"

Imaginative installments from are nothing new to the sneaker community, especially when it comes to the classic Air Force 1 which has already been cooked up with a LA Dodgers-inspired theme, USPS motif and “Animal Instinct” makeover in the first half of 2021. Now, the Swoosh family is expanding upon its recently revealed “Hello My Name Is” Pack by tossing in a “White/University Red” colorway.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG Electro Orange Dropping in July

A slew of offerings from Jordan Brand are expected this summer, and the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Electro Orange” is just one of the many standout silhouettes for the warm months ahead. Donning a familiar colorway that invokes the popular “Shattered Backboard” vibe, the model dons the popular black toe theme while white tumbled leather comprising its base. Finally, the highlight orange tone adorns the collar, rubber outsole, and branded tongue tags to cap off its overall design.
Apparelmodern-notoriety.com

WMNS Nike Dunk Low “Barely Green” Release Date

Nike is releasing a slew of Dunk Lows for the summer including a wide array of women’s exclusive colorways like the “Sunset Pulse,” “Yellow Strike,” and “Purple Pulse.” Before those make their debut, the Swoosh will be adding a “Barely Green” women’s colorway of the Dunk Low to the lineup.
kicksonfire.com

Official Images: Air Jordan 4 Golf NRG ACG

The latest Air Jordan 4 Golf pays tribute to the Nike ACG line. Said to be releasing in the coming weeks, here are official images of the Air Jordan 4 Golf NRG ACG. Looking to break some necks, the Air Jordan 4 Golf NRG ACG comes dressed in a Teal ripstop nylon upper paired up with the Purple netting and trail laces. Breaking up the tonal look of the upper is the Black detailing, Orange on the branding and insoles, White midsole and translucent spiked outsole.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Low "Shattered Backboard" Coming Soon: First Look

During the early going of Michael Jordan's basketball career, he got to play a charity game in Italy, where he ended up shattering the backboard with a huge dunk. This play was immortalized due to the fact that a chunk of a glass ended up getting stuck in MJs shoe. Not to mention, he was wearing an orange and black jersey at the time, which ended up being the basis for the "Shattered Backboard" colorway which has been so popular on the Air Jordan 1 over the years.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Here Is A First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low SNKRS Day

A special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low has surfaced. Said to be releasing in August, here is a first look at what’s said to be the Air Jordan 1 Low SNKRS Day. Said to be releasing in celebration of “SNKRS Day” (August 8th), this Air Jordan 1 Low comes dressed in a soft Yellow upper paired up with another shade of Yellow on the overlays and the Sail mesh on the collars, tonal liners, tongues, and laces. Notable features on the sneaker include the leopard print on the Swooshes, forefoot eyestay overlays and on the inside of the translucent outsole. Finishing details include the Red branded insoles, and the special Jumpman/8.8.21 branding on the tongue tags honoring “SNKRS Day”.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Air Jordan 7 Flint 2021 Dropping in Full Family Sizing

The Air Jordan 7 “Flint” is officially dropping this weekend and it’ll be offered in full family sizing. Previously released back in 2006, this upcoming retro dons the familiar OG iteration via a White, Varsity Purple, and Flint Grey color scheme. The pristine hue is utilized for its leather overlays,...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS Court Purple Features a Matching Box

More imagery of the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Court Purple” continue to surface online as its official release is slated for June, and this latest set places an emphasis on the boxing. Overall, the package bears the same clean theme as the silhouette via a familiar finish that is reminiscent of the Air Jordan 1 OG “Metallic Purple.”
ApparelSneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Low in Yellow and Gold Coming Soon

With Summer nearing, Jordan Brand’s seasonal lineup will start to feature bright shades and appropriate colors to match the weather change. One of the upcoming drops will include this Air Jordan 1 Low that has bright shades. Looking closer, this low-top Air Jordan 1 features a leather build while Yellow...
Los Angeles, CAmodern-notoriety.com

First Look at the Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Desert Moss”

Following a reveal of the “Taupe Haze” colorway, we now have a first look at the “Desert Moss” Union x Air Jordan 4, the second colorway releasing this year in celebration of the Los Angeles shop’s 30th anniversary. Desert Moss, Turquoise Blue, and Dark Iris all come together for a...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Here Are More Images Of The Dover Street Market x Nike Dunk Low

Unveiled yesterday, here are more images of the upcoming heavenly Dover Street Market x Nike Dunk Low. This latest collab between DSM and Nike will include three different colorways of the Nike Dunk Low. The Dover Street Market x Nike Dunk Low is expected to release in “Triple White”, “Triple Black”, and “Black/White”. Above you will find new images of the White pair that distinguishes itself due to its velvet-like construction on the upper. The tonal design of the sneaker also include details such as the mini Swoosh embroidered on the forefoot, co-branded insoles and “DSM” embroidered on the heel.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 KO "Chicago" Offers Unique Opportunity For Collectors

Jumpman has a ton of great shoes coming out this year and at times, it can be hard to keep track of all of the releases. It's easy to miss out on a shoe you really want, but thankfully, eBay has you covered. For those who might be concerned about where the shoes are coming from, eBay has its very own Authenticity Guarantee which ensures all eligible sneakers are thoroughly inspected by third-party authenticators at Sneaker Con. They authenticate every shoe before it's shipped out to the buyers. If you are a seller, eBay makes things especially easy thanks to their policy that sees no seller fees on shoes over $100 USD.