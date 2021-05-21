newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

LETTER BY ANGELO AND DONNA E. PEZZUOLO: America needs to encourage competition

By Video play button
New Castle News
 1 day ago

We all believe in competition, but to ask an American businessman whether he believes in competition is asking for a sock in the nose. We all like competition, since we know it is essential for our type of economy, and we like the freedoms that our country gives to each of us.

www.ncnewsonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Educators#Athletic Scholarships#Colleges#American#Students#Athletic Ability#United States#Country#Living
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Deseret News

Letter: America should stop hoarding vaccines

I listened to the song “Coming to America” a lot as a kid. To me, it meant that America became better when immigrants like my parents brought knowledge, skills and abilities here with them. COVID-19 vaccines are one such immigrant success story. The pandemic needs to end everywhere to fully...
Cambridge, MNisanti-chisagocountystar.com

Letter to the editor: I hope America is worth saving

“I have lived, sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth - that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid?
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Can we restore, ensure the American dream? | Opinion

The American dream has rapidly become defunct or is now a memory of the past. For this very reason, most Americans are overworked and yet still near the poverty line. How does one get the chance to experience the American dream anymore, when it takes most Americans half or an entire lifetime of debt to acquire a proper education?
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Registered apprenticeships: The foundation America needs

Growing up, I enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together to understand how they work. I loved to work with my hands, so while my three brothers decided to attend traditional four-year colleges, I chose the other four-year school — a Registered Apprenticeship Program. My apprenticeship with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) laid the foundation for me to go from the construction site to Congress. It allowed me to earn-while-I-learned and set me on a path toward a fulfilling, family-sustaining career.
Religionucpress.edu

What is Going on with Religion in America?

Everybody has an opinion about the state of religion in America. Not everybody has a comprehensively informed opinion about it. Many of our students take sociology of religion courses specifically to understand how and why religion operates like it does. Some of them are religious, some are critical of religion, and some are agnostic—but they are all genuinely curious. We wrote Religion in America for the curious learners in our courses and beyond.
Minoritiesreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Dividing America by race

I’m a 69 year old White (with a capitol “W”) Vietnam vet, and you can take this to the bank: I’m not ashamed of how I’ve treated other people during my life and I’m not ashamed to be White. I refuse to hold myself responsible for any matters that occurred before I was born or for the actions of others since then.
MinoritiesDaily Hampshire Gazette

Guest columnist Nghia Trinh: Doing our part to stop Asian hate

Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month is observed annually in the month of May to celebrate the culture and diversity of Americans of Asian and Pacific Islander descent. 2021 is a particularly profound year for the AAPI community, given all that has happened since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Freedom, NHSeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: Freedom is a deeply ingrained tradition in America

Early settlers to America were seeking freedom from the constraints they were experiencing in Europe. When England clamped down on the colonies, they declared independence, and established their own government based on a constitution that served the country well for more than two centuries. For the most part, the people...
Religiontulsabeacon.com

Letter: America has lost God’s instruction

In the Word of God, God promised to bless and protect His chosen Nation (Israel), if they believed in Him and obeyed His Laws and Commandments. Whenever they turned away from Him, He took serious corrective measures to get them back into the fold. When they failed to obey, God punished them severely.
Books & LiteratureSioux City Journal

Review: 'The Secret History of Home Economics,' by Danielle Dreilinger

——— Danielle Dreilinger's "The Secret History of Home Economics: How Trailblazing Women Harnessed the Power of Home and Changed the Way We Live" is a fascinating history of the field and of the contributions of some very determined women. It is also a revealing account of the title's reverse: how changes in the way women lived affected home economics. Further, it explores an issue generally ignored: Home economics, as an organized field, was as permeated by racism as the society around it.
Minoritiessouthcarolinapublicradio.org

“A” is for African Americans

“A” is for African Americans. The first African Americans to live in what is now South Carolina were enslaved persons in the sixteenth century Spanish settlements of San Miguel de Gualdape and Santa Elena. English settlers created an agricultural economy based upon enslaved labor. Some twenty-five West African ethnicities have been identified among the enslaved population. By 1708 African Americans comprised a majority of the colony’s population. A century later when the eternal slave trade was closed, it was estimated that forty percent of the enslaved persons brought to the United States had come through the port of Charleston. Regardless of individuals’ status, the presence of a large African American population throughout South Carolina’s more than 350 years of settled history has had a significant impact of the state’s cultural, economic, and political development.
MinoritiesPosted by
Vail Daily

Van Ens: The fight to keep America white is not right

Moms enrich families by not playing favorites among their offspring. Each child has different strengths and weaknesses. Caring moms nurture their children, treating them like key ingredients in a mixed green salad. Diversity within families acts like seasoning in tasty salads. Like mothers who accept differences among their children, some...
Minoritiescsbsjurecord.com

Opinion | International students must stand with African American BIPOC folks

My nationality is Bahamian, meaning that I belong to one of the smallest countries in the world. In the Bahamas, 90.6% of the population is of African descent. Growing up in The Bahamas, I was used to seeing persons of color —persons who look like me be in positions of power— commerce, medicine, law enforcement and most importantly, politics.
EconomySalt Lake Tribune

Letter: A brief history of taxation in America

In a democracy, if you do income taxes at all, you had better make them steeply progressive. A hundred years ago, before World War I, the lowest bracket was at 1%, and the highest was seven times higher, at 7%. During WWI, when the government needed cash, the highest rate...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

America's bridges need greater investment to survive

In the debate over President Joe Biden's infrastructure and climate bill, it was perhaps inevitable that some policymakers would object to including anything other than traditional infrastructure such as roads and bridges. More surprising is what I'll call the "new pundit view," which casts doubt about spending in precisely that narrow category. This is a perspective based on very imperfect data. Especially given the severe weather that climate change is likely to bring, the White House infrastructure and climate plan is right to spend more to repair and improve roads and bridges.
Bloomington, ILPantagraph

LETTER: America is not a racist society

Let me be very clear: America is not now, nor ever has been a racist country. Forget about that three-fifths person thing written into the founding our our country. Or the fact that those 3/5 persons were not allowed to exercise their 3/5 vote. And the Jim Crow thing was only a phrase used to describe an over abundance of crows, mostly in the southern parts of the country.
Religioncarthagenewsonline.com

Letter to the Editor: America is Paying for Disobeying God

In the Word of God, God promised to bless and protect His chosen Nation (Israel), if they believed in Him and obeyed His Laws and Commandments. When ever they turned away from Him, He took serious corrective measures to get them back into the fold. When they failed to obey, God punished them severely.
EnvironmentDaily Item

Letter: Composting is a national need

National Compost Awareness Week (ICAW) is an opportunity to share the many benefits of composting. Investment in additional composting infrastructure can provide economic growth and jobs, reduce landfill waste and greenhouse gas emissions, and create healthier soil. Currently, much of rural America consists of “compost deserts.” Developing our country’s composting...
U.S. PoliticsNY Daily News

Native Americans’ gift to the United States: What Rick Santorum needs to learn

By now you likely have read the comments former Pennsylvania senator (and current CNN commentator) Rick Santorum made while addressing a convention of young politicos. “We birthed a nation from nothing,” he told an audience at the Young America’s Foundation event. “I mean, yes we have Native Americans, but candidly there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”