newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

COLUMN BY DAVE RAMSEY: You’re in good shape either way

By Video play button
New Castle News
 1 day ago

Dear Dave: I can’t decide whether to sell or keep a rental property. Except for the property in question I’m debt-free, and I make $90,000 a year. I owe $20,000 on the property, and it is worth $65,000. What do you think? — George. Dear George: You’re in pretty good...

www.ncnewsonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Ramsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Cnn#Fox Business#Ramsey Solutions#Dear Dave#Ceo#Personal Finance Expert#Chicago#Rental Property#Personal Preference#Today#Wealth#Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
KTAR News

Dave Ramsey says: Budgeting is not a bad word

You talk a lot about budgeting, and how important it is in getting control of your money. But don’t most people already have a good idea of what they’re spending, and how much they have in the bank, without going through all the time and trouble of developing an actual budget?
EconomyJoplin Globe

Dave Ramsey: A budget is just giving your money purpose

Dear Dave: You talk a lot about budgeting and how important it is in getting control of your money. But don’t most people already have a good idea of what they’re spending, and how much they have in the bank, without going through all the time and trouble of developing an actual budget?
House RentJoplin Globe

Dave Ramsey: Renting out part of your home has pros and cons

Dear Dave: My wife and I are in our late 20s, we have no debt and our household income is about $180,000 year. We’re thinking about building a home, but we’re not sure whether to build just for us or maybe building a multifamily place so we could live upstairs, rent the rest and make some money. Your advice would be appreciated.
Personal FinanceTampa Bay News Wire

Understand Student Loan Consolidation and Bankruptcy. See What Dave Ramsey Thinks.

It’s possible that you have saved for your college education and still have some student loan debt to clear, so you’re probably considering the option of a bankruptcy discharge. Taking a Chapter 7 means test calculator and filing for a bankruptcy discharge is not the most ideal way to solve a student loan debt problem due to the uncertainties and negative side effects that characterize it. After filing for a discharge on your bankruptcy loan, it will remain on your credit history for some time and it can create a barrier to getting an apartment, employment and other beneficial things.
Personal FinanceNew Castle News

COLUMN BY DAVE RAMSEY: How and when to pay overdue bills

Dear Dave: Should I catch up on my past due bills before saving up $1,000 for Baby Step 1? — Sharyn. Dear Sharyn: That’s exactly what you should do. Get current or make payment arrangements with everyone who’s willing to work with you first. In the process, make sure you’re keeping your own living necessities in mind — food, shelter, clothing, utilities, and transportation.
RetailGoshen News

HARRIETTE COLE: Paralegal’s friends don’t understand job

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends keep making me feel bad about how little money I make at my job. I’ve been working at a law firm for the past seven months as a paralegal assistant. My job is extremely demanding, but it’s the perfect opportunity for me, seeing as I plan on being an entertainment lawyer. When I vent to my friends or say simple things about how I wish I made more money, they always tell me that I need to quit. I know that I could be making more, but I am mostly here for the experience and the opportunity. I don’t appreciate them making me feel bad about the choice that I made. None of them get it, and they keep shaming me. Should I stop complaining about my job to them? It sucks not having anyone to vent to. — Paralegal.
Real Estatetreasurecoast.com

THE HONEST BROKER: WHAT CAN I AFFORD TO BUY?

Whether you are making your first purchase or are a seasoned veteran at purchasing real estate it is especially important to proceed in an order that makes sense to your lifestyle and purchasing power. First, and foremost, it is necessary to establish where your purchasing limits are; what can you afford most comfortably. When consulting with a mortgage broker or bank, they have a set formula that measures your liabilities (bills) against your income (wage/salary/etc.). Theoretically, this formula determines the limit to which you can afford to buy.
Personal FinanceTimes-Union Newspaper

Tips for Creating Your Retirement Investment Plan

One of the questions we are most frequently asked is, “What should I be doing to save for retirement?” The first step is to start contributing to your retirement plan, either through your employer or through you own private plan. If you work for an employer who matches your contributions, the next step is make sure you capture all of your employer’s matching dollars. For example, if your employer matches 50% up to 6%, your goal should be to save at least 6% of your salary in order to earn every dollar your employer is willing to contribute to your plan.
Personal FinanceWinona Daily News

Here's the Average IRA and 401(k) Balance: How Does Yours Compare?

You're probably aware that saving for retirement is crucial, and if you didn't know that, here's a gentle but necessary wake-up call. Social Security will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement income if you're an average earner, and most seniors need roughly twice that amount to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. If you want to avoid money problems during retirement, then saving independently is your ticket to it.
Personal Financesuccess.com

The New Graduate’s Guide to Personal Finance

We know that prevention is the most effective way to maintain a healthy lifestyle. It’s why we wear seatbelts, visit the doctor for checkups and exercise. But prevention is just as important for our financial well-being too. Learning how to manage your finances before money mistakes happen can help you...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Liz Weston: Oregon caps tax credit for 529 college savings plans. Are they still worth it?

Dear Liz: The state where I live, Oregon, has removed the tax deduction for 529 college savings accounts. This was quite disturbing to discover upon getting my taxes done this year. Other than the obvious savings benefit, are these accounts still worth having? Fortunately our son is almost done with college, so it won’t affect us much, but I am thinking of my two granddaughters.
Public HealthForbes

The New Frugality: How The Pandemic Changed Our Spending Habits

The last year changed so many things in all our lives, including how we spend. Although the recent reduction of pandemic restrictions has some people starting to splurge, COVID-19 has been a time of frugality for many Americans, especially older ones, according to a CouponFollow survey and Next Avenue interviews with consumers.
Personal Financecrossroadstoday.com

4 Simple Ways Investing Can Double Your Money

To be successful with investing doesn’t require perfection; in fact, getting the basics right and knowing a few key details goes a tremendously long way. Perhaps the better news is that there are a number of ways to supercharge your investments that require very little technical knowledge of finance. Plenty of ordinary people are able to double their money by making a few simple and practical choices. Below, you’ll find four ways investing can double your money with only minimal effort.
Income TaxInvestor's Business Daily

Seven Retirement Myths Debunked

Searching for "retirement planning rules" produces 221 million results on Google. Yes, there's a lot of advice out there. But even the most common tips can put you on the wrong path, leading to retirement planning mistakes. Here are some of the leading legends, and why they should be taken...
New York City, NYNBC New York

This Founder Quit His 6-Figure Job to Start a Business: How He Went From Making $0 to Paying Himself $97,000

This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. When Jason Y. Lee was a kid growing up in Kansas, he thought earning $100,000 a year would make him rich. His parents had immigrated from South Korea to the U.S. to attend grad school, and they were still students earning very little for a lot of Lee's childhood.
Economysouthplattesentinel.com

Financial tips for the self-employed

Being self-employed has some benefits: You get to choose your own hours, you don’t have to count “vacation days” and you’ll never worry about getting downsized. On the other hand, you’re truly on your own – there’s no employer-sponsored retirement plan and no benefits package. So, if you’ve recently started a business or become a “gig worker,” possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what can you do to get on the road to financial security?