COLUMN BY DAVE RAMSEY: You’re in good shape either way

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends keep making me feel bad about how little money I make at my job. I’ve been working at a law firm for the past seven months as a paralegal assistant. My job is extremely demanding, but it’s the perfect opportunity for me, seeing as I plan on being an entertainment lawyer. When I vent to my friends or say simple things about how I wish I made more money, they always tell me that I need to quit. I know that I could be making more, but I am mostly here for the experience and the opportunity. I don’t appreciate them making me feel bad about the choice that I made. None of them get it, and they keep shaming me. Should I stop complaining about my job to them? It sucks not having anyone to vent to. — Paralegal.