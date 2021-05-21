New Castle High grad Gibson earns All-PSAC accolade

New Castle High graduate and Mercyhurst University baseball star Matt Gibson received All-PSAC honors. Gibson was named to the second team as an outfielder. Gibson graduated from New Castle in 2017 and received a scholarship to play baseball at Mercyhurst. He recently graduated from the Erie college with a degree in sports medicine and will be working on his master’s degree next year at Mercyhurst since he receives an extra year of eligibility due to losing last season to the pandemic.