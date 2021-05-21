newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Algerian police swamp capital, quashing protest

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Yu2Q_0a6lEA3100
Police officers block demonstrators during a protest marking two years since the start of a mass protest movement demanding political change, in Algiers, Algeria February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

A heavy police presence smothered central Algiers on Friday, effectively blocking a resumption of a weekly protest movement that the authorities have decided they can no longer tolerate.

A Reuters journalist saw about 20 security forces vehicles in the city centre, six police sitting inside one as it stood by a cafe where people drank coffee at tables outside. Nearby, police stood next to barriers closing off the side streets.

One regular protester who gave only his first name Amarouche for fear of reprisals after a wave of arrests, had initially said he planned to demonstrate as usual. But later on Friday he said he had not been able to.

"It was simply impossible. Too many police out there," he said.

Reuters on Friday afternoon viewed several parts of the capital where protests normally took place, but all were quiet - and with a large police presence.

After bringing hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets in 2019 to oust a veteran president, the "Hirak" protest movement continued with weekly marches seeking to stop the army interfering in politics.

The Interior Ministry said this month that any new protests would require an official permit that named the organisers and included start and finishing times.

It appeared aimed at the leaderless, unorganised Hirak, which had stopped protesting in March 2020 when the global pandemic struck, but returned to the streets in February with thousands demonstrating each Friday since then.

Two protesters who had returned to the streets in February, Ahmed Abdiche and Mohamed Badji, had decided before Friday that they would not try to march, expecting a crackdown, though both said it would not end their quest for change.

ECONOMY IN DEEP TROUBLE

"Hirak will continue, whether through marches or other methods. But we will stick to peaceful ways," said Abdiche.

"Using force to stop our marches will change nothing because we are determined to achieve our goals and will not step back," said Badji.

Hirak's 2019 protests represented a political earthquake in Algeria, posing the hardest test in decades to be faced by a ruling elite that had been in place since independence from France in 1962.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced from office after two decades and numerous senior officials were jailed on corruption charges.

However, protesters said the changes were largely cosmetic and sought a more thorough purge of the ruling elite and the army's withdrawal from politics.

The movement boycotted the election of Bouteflika's successor, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in December 2019 and a referendum he held on changes to the constitution in November 2020 that was passed with a dismal turnout of 25%.

However, with the economy in deep trouble thanks to declining energy revenue and the global pandemic, and after some of Hirak's immediate goals were met, many of its initial supporters have since decided to stop protesting.

"The time has come to opt for dialogue and end this crisis. Marching and shouting slogans won't solve our problems," said one, Ali Bachiri.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
146K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algerian Police#Politics#Protest Riot#Peaceful Protest#Political Protests#Police Corruption#City Police#Amarouche#The Interior Ministry#Protesters#Authorities#Shouting Slogans#Reprisals#Corruption Charges#Central Algiers#Side Streets#Weekly Marches#Independence#France#Peaceful Ways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
ProtestsThe Independent

Israel police fire stun grenades at protesters ahead of Israeli nationalist march

Israeli police have used stun grenades in the Old City neighbourhood of Jerusalem during clashes with Palestinian protesters. Footage filmed on Monday showed the explosive devices detonating in an alley where Palestinians were gathered, before a group of Israeli security officers pinned a man to the ground. Dozens of Palestinians...
Advocacykaftanpost.com

No police officer killed during our protest in Abuja — Shi’ites

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as Shi’ites, have denied killing a police officer, ASP Ezekiel Adama, during their protest in Abuja last Friday. The group insisted that its members were not responsible for the officer’s death, adding that at no point did it have close contact with any of the anti-riot policemen deployed to quell the protest.
Proteststrtworld.com

Peaceful protests, police violence: From Jordan to Palestine

On May 16, a peaceful gathering was arranged in front of the Al Kalouti Mosque in Amman, Jordan, in support of the Palestinian people currently and continiously confronted with indiscriminate violence by the Zionist power. This group was not as large as the previous march held downtown by the Husseini Mosque this past Friday, where close to 2,000 people gathered to express the same sentiment.
Minoritieskfgo.com

Black Brazilians protest racism, police violence

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Black Brazilians demonstrated in the country’s two largest cities on Thursday to protest against racism and police violence toward their communities in a local version of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, with some accusing the country’s president of genocide. They were...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Algiers police disperse protest after ministry warning

Police dispersed a small protest in central Algiers on Friday and stopped other small groups of demonstrators from reaching the city centre after weekly rallies since February that usually draw thousands. It was unclear whether the small number of protesters who came out on Friday was due to Islam's Eid...
Protestsledburyreporter.co.uk

Police describe seeing bamboo structures at XR newspaper protest

Police officers have described the moment they first saw bamboo structures used during an Extinction Rebellion protest that blocked deliveries of some of the UK’s major newspapers. Six defendants appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of obstruction of the highway in relation to a demonstration at the...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

French police clash with pro-Palestinian protesters in Paris

Police in Paris on Saturday fired tear gas and aimed water cannons at protesters defying a ban on marching against Israeli attacks on Gaza, trying to disperse demonstrators gathering in groups of several hundred. Hundreds of people also took part in authorised protests in other French cities, including Lyon and...
Protestsstettlerindependent.com

Police hand out tickets to dozens leaving anti-lockdown protest in Alberta

RCMP ticketed protesters leaving an anti-lockdown rally outside a central Alberta café Saturday, after the establishment was closed by health officials earlier in the week. Despite pouring rain and a pre-emptive court injunction, hundreds gathered outside the Whistle Stop Café in the hamlet of Mirror, Alta., for the “Save Alberta Campout Protest.”
ProtestsLexington Clipper-Herald

Israeli police clash with protesters at Al-Aqsa

Clashes broke out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police following Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem that is sacred to Jews and Muslims.
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Hope, Tension Mark Kickoff of Algerian Election Campaign

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Candidates hopeful of winning one of the 407 seats in the Algerian parliament kicked off campaigning this week for next month's legislative elections under a new system meant to weed out corruption and open voter rolls — a major step in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s promise of a “new Algeria.”
ProtestsMidland Daily News

Senior Sudan official resigns over killing of 2 protesters

CAIRO (AP) — A senior Sudanese official said she resigned on Saturday in protest over the killing of two protesters during a rally earlier this month, when the military dispersed a demonstration in Sudan's capital. Aisha Musa, a civilian member of the ruling military-civilian Sovereign Council, said she submitted her...
ProtestsHouston Chronicle

Killed by police in Colombia: Analyszing protest deaths

Joan Nicolás García Guerrero was mourning the fallen from Colombia's worst bout of civil unrest in years. Then, the candlelight vigil that the 26-year-old artist and father was attending in the city of Cali descended into chaos - a scene captured, like so much of the Colombian violence, by amateur video.
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sudan court sentences officer to death for killing protester

CAIRO — A Sudanese court sentenced to death on Monday a paramilitary officer charged with killing a demonstrator during a deadly breakup of a protest camp in the capital, Khartoum, two years ago. The court ruled that the officer, Youssef Mohieldin al-Fiky, a major with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces,...
Worldwhbl.com

Turkey detains brother of gang leader after corruption allegations

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish police detained the brother of convicted gang leader Sedat Peker on Sunday after Peker said he sent him on a failed mission to kill a Turkish Cypriot journalist 25 years ago on the orders of a former Turkish minister. Organised crime police detained Atilla Peker and...
Violent CrimesHyperallergic

Palestinian Actress Shot by Israeli Police in Haifa Protest

Palestinian actress Maisa Abd Elhadi — who was featured in artist Larissa Sansour’s film In Vitro at the Danish Pavilion in the 2019 Venice Biennale — is reported to be injured after being shot by Israeli police during a demonstration in the city of Haifa on Sunday, May 9. Abd...
ReligionYNET News

Families of Meron victims demand national commission of inquiry

Families of the victims of the Mount Meron disaster in a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called for an official commission of inquiry to be established to find those responsible for Israel's biggest civilan tragedy. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The stampede during the Lag BaOmer...