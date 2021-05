Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday vowed to “knock out the teeth” of any power that attempts to take a portion of his country’s territory. "Everyone wants to 'bite' us somewhere or 'bite off' something of ours, but those that would do this should know that we will knock out the teeth of all of them so they aren't able to bite ... And the key to this is the development of our armed forces," Putin said during televised remarks at a virtual meeting with senior officials, according to Reuters.