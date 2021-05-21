newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northern Ireland

Today in history: May 21

Fremont Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland, and more events that happened on this day in history.

fremonttribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amelia Earhart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Newfoundland#Fly#History#Today#On This Day#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Related
ScienceHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for May 21

On May 21, 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland. In 1471, King Henry VI of England died in the Tower of London at age 49. In 1542, Spanish explorer Hernando...
EntertainmentFairfield Sun Times

Great American Stories: Amelia Earhart's Quote

Good morning, it's Friday, May 21, 2021, the day of the week when I reprise quotations intended to be uplifting or educational. Today's comes from Amelia Earhart, who on this date in 1932 became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Starting in Newfoundland a day earlier,...
Sciencelegalreader.com

Sutton Hoo Treasure: One of the Richest Treasures Ever Found in British Soil

Nowadays, anyone can visit the Sutton Hoo Treasure at the British Museum or stomp around the area where the burial mounds were unearthed. What do you do when you have multiple Anglo-Saxon burial mounds on your property? You ask your local archaeologist to come by and check it out. And what if he happens to find one of the biggest treasures of the era? Well, we don’t have to speculate, because this actually happened. The Hoxne Hoard might have led to a change in the British law regarding uncovered antiquities, but the Sutton Hoo Treasure changed how the British were able to understand their history. Indeed, it’s difficult to know where to even get started explaining the story of the Sutton Hoo Treasure because it is so deeply embedded into the history of the time.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Today in aviation: First Woman Solo Nonstop Transatlantic Flight

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Amelia Earhart began her solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic in 1932, becoming the first woman, and the only person since Charles Lindbergh, to complete such feat. Earhart took off from Harbor Grace, Newfoundland, Canada, and landed 15 hours later near Londonderry, Northern Ireland, in...
PoliticsSmithonian

Watch Newly Resurfaced Footage of the Hindenburg Disaster

In 1937, the fiery destruction of the Hindenburg airship shocked the world, largely because the spectacular and deadly disaster was captured on newsreels. But for decades, the images the public saw did not show the very start of the fire. Now, a new NOVA documentary, Hindenburg: The New Evidence, uses amateur footage unearthed just a few years ago to further investigate the possible causes of the explosion.
Economycoinupdate.com

S.S. Central America sunken treasure world gold coins in Goldberg auction

First offering of these historic coins retrieved in 2014 from Atlantic Ocean site where fabled “Ship of Gold” sank in 1857. (Los Angeles, CA) May 19, 2021 — Two of the finest-known, very rare 1855 and 1856 Australian Sovereigns, as well as an interesting mix of 74 other sunken treasure gold coins from Europe and South America that were also recovered from the fabled “Ship of Gold,” the S.S. Central America, will be offered in an auction by Goldberg Coins & Collectibles. The auction will be conducted in Los Angeles and online, June 13-16, 2021.
PoliticsBBC

Amelia Earhart accidental Derry landing commemorated

Amelia Earhart's historic landing in Londonderry on 21 May 1932 will be commemorated. Earhart took off from Newfoundland in Canada in a bid to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. Hoping to land in Paris, bad weather and technical problems altered her course and she landed...
Books & LiteratureDaily Independent

Terri the Book Reviewer: Tale of Boone, tale of adventure in America

You're never going to find it. Not easily, anyhow. You'll have to look in places where you wouldn't think it'd be, beneath, behind and beyond, left, right and in front of you. Don't give up, or you'll never discover what you're looking for. As in the new book "Blood and Treasure" by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin, what you seek is waiting.
Books & LiteratureIndependent

10 Must-read mystery books of the last year

Each month, we will be highlighting some of the most popular books of the last year in multiple genres. “And Then She Vanished” (Joseph Bridgeman #1) by Nick Jones. Still haunted by the disappearance of his little sister, Amy, more than 20 years ago, Joseph Bridgeman’s life has fallen apart. When a friend talks him into seeing hypnotherapist Alexia Finch to help with his insomnia, Joseph accidentally discovers he can time travel. His first trip only takes him back a few minutes, but his new-found ability gives him something he hasn’t felt for the longest time: hope.
United NationsPosted by
AccuWeather

World-famous rock formation crumbles into the sea

Natural erosion finally took its toll on Darwin’s Arch, a famous rock formation off the coast of the remote Galápagos Islands, forcing the top of the archway to collapse into the Pacific Ocean on Monday as tourists watched in awe, Ecuadorean officials said. Located roughly 600 miles west of continental...
TravelMy North.com

8 Things to Do on Mackinac Island this Summer

There’s nothing like a getaway to this idyllic island where the streets are lined with Victorian cottages, cars are banned, horses are loved and the blue waters of the Mackinac Straits wink at every turn. Put these 8 things on your Mackinac Island to-do list. This article was featured in...
Books & Literaturegoodhousekeeping.com

A book lover’s travel bucket list

Finally – after 12 months living vicariously through the journeys of our literary heroes and reading everything we could get our hands on that might transport us mentally, if not physically, to a place far, far away – real-life holidays are back on the agenda. If the last year has...
Aerospace & Defensefearoflanding.com

The Last Known Whereabouts of the White Bird

The disappearance of L’Oiseau Blanc in 1927 is one of the enduring mysteries of aviation history. The pilots eventually achieved their goal of changing aviation history, but certainly not in the way that they had hoped. It has only just come to my attention that I haven’t written about this mystery here, so I hope you don’t mind that I plagiarise myself with one of the chapters from Without a Trace.
Religionthevintagenews.com

Hidden Words Discovered In Anne Boleyn’s Prayer Book

On May 19, 1536, Anne Boleyn was sent to the scaffold for treason, ending her reign as queen of England. To mark the anniversary of her execution, Hever Castle announced on May 19, 2021, that research on one of Anne’s prayer books had revealed names and words that had previously been invisible.
Books & Literatureamericamagazine.org

The four Thomas Merton books you have to read

Trappist Father Thomas Merton in an undated photo (CNS photo/Merton Legacy Trust and the Thomas Merton Center at Bellarmine University) My mind has been occupied by Thomas Merton a lot lately. I wrote a book about his life, Thomas Merton: An Introduction to His Life, Teachings, and Practices, which was published on May 18. My Thomas Merton was one of those “labor of love” projects that had gestated for 35 years, since I first visited the Abbey of Gethsemani over spring break during my sophomore year in college. That is the monastery in Kentucky where this Trappist monk—who is also, I believe, the most important Catholic writer in English in the 20th century—lived from April 1941 until his accidental death in December 1968 at the age of 53, which is the age I am now.
ReligionAmusing Planet

How Ancient Romans Kept Time

That days have 24 hours is a long-established convention, which is also related to the rotational motion of the Earth. Pliny the Elder expressed it as a fact that left no room for doubt:. The world thus formed is not at rest, but rotates eternally with indescribable speed, each revolution...
CelebritiesPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

In Coast You Missed It 5/21/21

UFO disclosure, the mysterious death of Marilyn Monroe, and secrets of Antarctica were among the fascinating realms explored this past week on Coast to Coast AM. And, here at the C2C website, we told you about an underwater expedition to possibly locate the legendary lost Amber Room, UFOs being featured on 60 Minutes, and the remains of a mysterious creature found at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea. Check out our round-up of highlights from the past week ... In Coast You Missed It.