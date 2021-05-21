newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China to Try Australian on Spy Charge, Adding to Diplomatic Tensions

By Evelyn Blackwell
worldnewsera.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY, Australia — An Australian writer and businessman is scheduled to face trial in Beijing next week on a charge of espionage, bringing to the fore one of the disputes that have sent relations between China and Australia tumbling into icy antagonism. The trial of the businessman, Yang Hengjun, is...

worldnewsera.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheng Lei
Person
Marise Payne
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Meng Wanzhou
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern China#Extradition#Diplomatic Relations#Foreign Relations#Tensions#Government Relations#Western#Canadians#The Pew Research Center#Reuters#Chinese Communist Party#Diplomatic Disputes#Australian Officials#Diplomatic Entreaties#Chinese Authorities#Beijing#Chinese Interference#Espionage#Chinese Investigators#Diplomats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Country
China
Related
IndiaJamestown Foundation

Sino-Australian Relations and the Bumpy Road to the G7 Summit

The Chinese-born Australian journalist Cheng Lei (成蕾) was formally arrested by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in early February after having been detained for six months in Beijing. Her arrest was confirmed by the PRC on February 8, with Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) stating that Cheng would face criminal charges for “illegally providing state secrets to foreign forces,” and that Chinese judicial authorities would “handle the case in accordance with law and fully protect her rights” (PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs, February 8). China’s criminal conviction rate is above 99.9 percent (China Justice Observer, November 16, 2020). According to a statement issued by Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, “The Australian Government has raised its serious concerns about Ms. Cheng’s detention regularly at senior levels” (Foreignminister.gov.au, February 8) and Australian Embassy officials have visited Cheng regularly since her detention in August.
ChinaUS News and World Report

Australia Seeks Access to Trial of Blogger Held in China - Foreign Minister

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia has asked for its officials to be given access to the trial of an Australian blogger detained for two years in Beijing on spying charges when he goes to court on May 27. In a statement, foreign minister Marise Payne confirmed that Australia had been notified by...
ChinaNBC San Diego

Tensions Will Likely Grow as China Seeks Bigger Role in the Arctic

China's ambitions to take a more significant role in the Arctic are likely to lead to growing tensions, according to Oksana Antonenko, a director at risk consultancy firm Control Risks. Beijing announced plans for a "Polar Silk Road" in 2018 and previously referred to itself as a "near-Arctic state," a...
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Nancy Pelosi calls for diplomatic boycott of 2022 Olympics in China

​House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, citing China’s genocidal campaign against the Muslim-m​inority​ Uyghurs. “We cannot proceed as if nothing is wrong about the Olympics going to China,” Pelosi said during a virtual hearing of the Tom Lantos Human...
China104.1 WIKY

Australian PM says trade volumes show China values bilateral relationship

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pointed to strong trade with China as evidence of an ongoing relationship despite Beijing’s criticism of Canberra, as opposition Labor accused him of using alarmist rhetoric for domestic political gains. Bilateral ties have sunk to their lowest point in decades, and...
Worldindustryglobalnews24.com

CHINA’S INTEREST IN AUSTRALIAN PROPERTY DECLINES BY 29 PERCENT IN 2020

China’s interest in Australian property declines by 29 percent in 2020. China’s total investment in Australian property reached $935.5 million in 2019. Canberra and Beijing’s international relations will affect foreign direct investments into Australia. China had suspended all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.... Tags : CHINA GOVERNMENT, AUSTRALIA...
Chinatheedgemarkets.com

Australia urged to abandon ideological prejudice against China: Foreign Ministry - Global Times

(May 19): The Australian government needs to listen to rational voices and abandon its cold war mentality and ideological prejudice, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday, in response to a recent call from Australian Industry Group Chief Executive Innes Willox for resorting to rational negotiations to ease China-Australia tensions, Global Times reported.
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

China denies knowledge of recovering North Korea trade

May 19 (UPI) -- China said it does not know about any new activity at its border with North Korea. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday at a regular press briefing that the government does not have updates despite the latest data from China's General Administration of Customs.
Chinadallassun.com

China intrudes into its Himalayan neighbour

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 19 (ANI): Beijing has turned the heat alongside the borders of its neighbouring country Nepal with border pillars vanishing in the Daulkha district of the Himalayan nation. It appears to be yet another example of growing Chinese belligerence and a complete disregard to the international border by Beijing.
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

An Australian scholar's happy memories of China

CANBERRA, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Trips, noodles and his own band with a group of Chinese friends... Australian scholar Rod Campbell described his days in China as among the "happiest" in his life, which seemed to be a sequel from his mom's book. "I think actually having a personal understanding...
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Australia winning trade war with China

Perth [Australia], May 15 (ANI): Though China has imposed punitive trade restrictions on Australian coal, barley, meat and wine, it is spending more than ever on Australian imports. Helen Clark, writing in Asia Times said that those who worry about Beijing's resultant leverage over Australia may feel vindicated after the...
Politicsmymixfm.com

U.S. will not leave Australia alone to face China coercion -Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the United States would not leave Australia alone in the face of economic coercion from China, and that such behavior toward U.S. allies would hamper improvement in U.S.-Sino relations. Washington has repeatedly criticized what it says are...
Energy Industryvestnikkavkaza.net

China prefers Turkmen to Australian gas

Wrapping up a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov and the country’s deputy prime minister Serdar Berdymukhamedov in Xian on Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said cooperation on natural gas was the “ballast stone” of the bilateral relationship. “China sees Turkmenistan as a long-term cooperative partner on natural gas, and is willing to formulate a comprehensive cooperation plan with the Turkmenistan side with a future-oriented perspective,” Wang said, according to a foreign ministry statement on Monday night, South China Morning Post writes.
Energy Industrymining.com

China may target Australian LNG despite costly coal ban: Russell

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) may be the next commodity on China’s hit list of what it won’t buy from Australia, even as more signs emerge that the costs of Beijing’s ban on importing Australian coal are mounting. The political dispute between China and Australia has already led to various unofficial...
WorldPosted by
WOKV

US vows to stand by ally Australia against China

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration vowed Thursday to stand by Australia in its worsening trade and other disputes with China. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Australian counterpart that the U.S. “will not leave Australia alone on the field — or maybe I should say ‘alone on the pitch’ — in the face of economic coercion by China.”
ChinaWashington Post

China’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomats like to talk tough

Over the past year, media outlets have described China’s tough new diplomatic style with the term “wolf warrior diplomacy,” named after a patriotic Chinese action film franchise. During high-level U.S.-China talks in Alaska in March, for instance, top Chinese diplomats hit back at criticism over Beijing’s policy in Xinjiang, detailing...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China Pushes Back Over Scrutiny of Uyghur Rights at UN Event

NEW YORK - China is urging U.N. member states not to attend a Wednesday meeting on the human rights of ethnic Uyghur Muslims that several Western countries and rights groups are hosting, calling it politically motivated and denying there is any problem in Xinjiang. "The current situation in Xinjiang is...