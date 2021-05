Before Real Housewives spinoff The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills arrived on our screens, most of us had probably never heard of Kyle Richards or Lisa Vanderpump- certainly, in Lisa’s case, we would remember that iconic last name! As we watched them interact together, it seemed at first glance that they were friends, despite seeming quite different. Kyle, American, feisty, outspoken, at times appearing like a ‘mean girl’. Lisa, British, classy, elegant, refined. What seemed to bond them together was their sense of fun and mischief when together. However, as the season/s progressed, it became clear that whilst Lisa seemed to treasure her friendship with Kyle, the feeling was not reciprocated.